Doja Cat Went Goth Glam at the 2023 Grammys with Bleached Brows and Frosted Lips

If there’s one thing Doja Cat knows, it’s how to make a lasting impression. The singer is the celeb to watch during fashion week with her over-the-top outfits and editorial makeup, plus she's constantly putting out viral hits that stick. Tonight, she’s being celebrated at the 2023 Grammy Awards for her dedication to creating (and being) art, and she holds five nominations, including Record of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance of the Year for "Woman"; Rap Performance of the Year for "Vegas"; and Pop Duo/Group Performance of the Year for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" alongside artist Post Malone.

There’s always something campy about Doja’s red carpet ensembles, but tonight she took us in a more glam direction. She wears a black latex Versace gown with a lengthy train and a one-shoulder neckline that turns into a semi-bare back. Her dress has a Jessica Rabbit-like fit, and she pairs it with black latex opera gloves and black spiral earrings to add a futuristic vibe to her look.

As for glam, Doja rocks a '90s underground-inspired black pixie cut that's brushed downwards to create a micro bang-illusion. Her makeup features a black siren eye with sharp wings, an icy inner corner highlight, and fluttery lashes that have a sort of clumped-yet-chic quality. As always, her skin is glowing, and it seems she's sporting few complexion products other than a sculpting bronzer—the whole thing is very "dark bimbo."

The real stars of the show here are Doja's bleached brows and brown frosted lips, bringing her entire look back to '90s rave culture. "[Doja Cat] is an incredible makeup artist herself who does all of her brows—those are her accents that she creates and brings into her work," Doja's makeup artist, Laurel Charleston, recently told Fashionista. Bleached brows offer an edgy look similar to the thin brows of that '90s ravers, while frosted lips add an out-of-the-box take on shine without any chunky glitter.

Both bleached brows and frosted lips came back in into the spotlight this past summer as something that It-girls flock to when looking to add a bit of edge to their beauty routines. Tonight, Doja proves that the looks aren't going anywhere in 2023.