Doja Cat's New Bob is Equal Parts French Girl and E-Girl

One thing about Doja Cat? She’s going to have fun—and poke fun—with her look. The rapper has worn a plethora of hairstyles in recent months, from buzzed blonde, a black pixie-cut, Y2K spiky hair, and more—always keeping fans on their toes waiting to see what she pulls out of her never-ending bag of beauty tricks.



On July 2, Doja added a new hair look to her repertoire, debuting a chin-length black bob complete with blunt bangs. She paired the new look with a rather ironic take on her demonic chic style in the form of a blasphemous baby tee and matching underwear.



Her new hair is what really drew us into the cyber-sunset photo shoot where she showed off the look. With the ambiance of bubble-gum pink lighting, Doja posed in front of a floating blue orb on her wall, tilting her head and allowing the right side of her bob to flare out from beneath her large, chunky headphones.



The bob itself is a pin-straight French bob—but a touch more grown out than its usual cheekbone length styling. Doja opted for bangs and a middle part to get the most Parisian-chic version of the classic ‘do. Once we kept scrolling through the photo dump, though, we noticed she paired the timeless silhouette with the most 21st-century e-girl style.



For glam, Doja opted for black cat eye eyeliner, continuing it on her upper waterline and adding voluminous lashes for drama. On the lower lash line, she kept it eyeliner-free, adding white mascara for more of that cyber-aesthetic.



In addition to the humongous headphones, Doja also had fun with the rest of her look. The aforementioned blasphemous baby tee was the lightest shade of pink complete with the words “we’ll get along fine as soon as you realize I’m GOD” printed across her chest, the word "God" being much larger than the rest of the words.



As for pants, she wasn’t wearing any, besides a black and white thong containing a bedazzled “666” in blackletter font across the front of the garment. She completed the look with a silver cross necklace, furry white moon boots, and large cyber-aesthetic sunglasses in a few of the photos.



The look is, without a doubt, a response to the backlash she's been getting regarding her "demonic" aesthetic courtesy of her shaved head and gothic tattoos. She seemingly addressed how critics would respond to her new bob in the caption, “watch em all crawl back on my d***,” and was proven right in the comment section with countless followers not understanding her sense of humor—leaving notes praising her return to “normal” despite not reading the words on her shirt or her sarcastic caption. While her message was not received as intended, we're loving her new look.

