Doja Cat's Take on Y2K Includes a Floating Gem Manicure and Logomania Makeup

It seems like every time Doja Cat posts she's exploring a new aesthetic. A few weeks ago, it was demon chic; then French girl meets e-girl; she's also gone goth glam, surrealist, cat couture, and just about everything in between. In her latest post, though, the rapper seems to be keeping the experimental aesthetics going—combining Kawaii cute with bloody edge and Y2K logomania.



Doja shared this ultra-original look in an Instagram carousel on July 12, posing in numerous angels showing off her mug, nails, outfit, and bloody nose.



Her manicure was the epitome of Kawaii style—a Japanese word used to describe things that are cutesy, colorful, and endearing—each with its own combination of gems and rhinestones on top of a clear base, creating the illusion of a floating gem manicure. Some of the nails had a handful of gems on top, like her thumbs which each had at least six multicolored stones, and none of them are the same as the nails next to them. One of her nails even had a Chrome Hearts-style cross pressed into it, and others had shapes made out of colored pearls—like a green star and a baby blue heart.



Her makeup, though, is what really made us do a double take.



Where most might think logomania is exclusive to clothes, bags, and accessories. Doja says, why not face decals? The singer sported logos for both Chanel and Dior on her face, donning the double Cs under an eye, in between her brows, and underneath the arch of another. As for Dior, she added two of their namesake logos to her forehead and her cheek and used pink, blue, and orange butterflies to fill in the rest of her logo-rific face.



However, the out-of-the-box glam look didn't stop at logos. The star also added piercing scarlet contacts to her eyes with a sunray silhouette surrounding her pupils. She accented the blood-red irises with white glittery eyeshadow, abstract two-part eyebrows, and a matching bloody nose.



Doja's look was finished off with a ribbed pink t-shirt featuring a rainbow stripe and heart on the center of her chest, white underwear, a belly button piercing, and her silver-blonde hair in a stylishly messy updo with face-framing bangs.