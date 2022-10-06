Doja Cat's Surreal, Full-Body Makeup Looks Were the Best Part of Fashion Month

At this point, what happens in the front row at fashion week is just as exciting—if not more so—than what's walking down the runway. Sitting front row comes with responsibilities—as Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City explains, you should arrive dressed to the nines, preferably wearing pieces from the designer whose show you’re attending. Doja Cat has taken this rule and run with it, not only dressing in the designer she's there to support, but adding a custom fantasy makeup look as well, often wrapping around her newly-shaved head—giving head to toe a whole new meaning. If we had an award for the best front-row looks, it would undoubtably go to the singer. Ahead, our ode to Doja Cat’s most iconic makeup and hair looks during Fashion Month begins.