Doja Cat's Surreal, Full-Body Makeup Looks Were the Best Part of Fashion Month

At this point, what happens in the front row at fashion week is just as exciting—if not more so—than what's walking down the runway. Sitting front row comes with responsibilities—as Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City explains, you should arrive dressed to the nines, preferably wearing pieces from the designer whose show you’re attending. Doja Cat has taken this rule and run with it, not only dressing in the designer she's there to support, but adding a custom fantasy makeup look as well, often wrapping around her newly-shaved head—giving head to toe a whole new meaning. If we had an award for the best front-row looks, it would undoubtably go to the singer. Ahead, our ode to Doja Cat’s most iconic makeup and hair looks during Fashion Month begins.
Logo Stripes at Thom Browne
While this would be a lot of look for anyone else, this is pretty toned-down for Doja. She went with a minimal matte smokey eye accompanied by platinum blonde brows and her Fashion Month staple: the two-toned brown lip. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Doja look without something out of the box, which is why she added the Thom Browne logo beginning at her bottom lip and reaching down to her chin.
Anarchy at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards
Business in the front, anarchy in the back, anyone? Doja brought it to TheDaily Front Row Fashion Media Awards this year with a pin-striped suit equipped with off-the-shoulder lapels, and a platinum blonde pixie cut in tow. From the front, her outfit looks like a chic revival of a '20s mob 'fit—from the back, however, Doja rocks a red "anarchy" symbol spray painted into her hair.
Funky White Face Paint at the Vogue World Show
Doja arrives to the Vogue World Show in New York City wearing what can only be described as a goopy rendition of a planet lightyears away. Her makeup artist Laurel Charleston drew swooping white lines that highlight her other makeup, including her pencil-thin brows with a rhinestone in the middle, ultra-sharp winged liner, and matte brown two-toned lip look. It's giving alien-chic, fitting for the out-of-this-world songstress.
Edgy Siren Eyes at Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood is known for her own edgy makeup looks on and off the runway. In the same vein, Doja took the siren eye trend up a notch by overlining her liner to reach the bridge of her nose and tops of her brow bones. She finishes the look off with micro brows and a matte brown lippie.
Icy Contour at Monot
Doja continued to trailblaze in Paris this year with what can only be described as an icy contour look at the Monot Womenswear SS23 show. Charleston used theater makeup to create a white base and contoured her face with bright blue hues before finishing off the look with lashes and red lipstick. Oh, and her gloves? They're not actually opera gloves—Charleston hand-painted them onto Doja.
BDSM Studs at Givenchy
In lieu of her usual drawn-on pencil-thin brows, Doja sported two rows of round silver studs where her brows would be. On her lips, she rocked striped black lipstick, topped off with gloss for a wet look.
Golden Age at A.W.A.K.E Mode
Doja taught the world what it meant to be inconspicuously conspicuous with a standout dripping-in-gold makeup look that almost makes her unrecognizable. Although her gold makeup ended at her chest, she created a cohesive look by sporting gold jewelry and long gold stiletto nails.
Surreal Squiggles at the Beyonce and Tiffany & Co Party
Doja closed out Paris Fashion Week with a look that symbolizes the star removing her makeup off at the end of a long month. Her base makeup is simple, she donned a fresh-faced complexion with nude lips—but her vertical black squiggly makeup reminds us that no one does fashion week beauty looks like Doja Cat.