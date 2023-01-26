Doja Cat Just Wore Falsh Lashes as Facial Hair

Doja Cat is living, breathing performance art when fashion week rolls around. Last fall, the star made headlines with her surreal fashion month looks, including BDSM brows, white swirly head paint, and of course, the "anarchy" symbol spray painted on her pixie cut. This fashion week is shaping up to be another show stopper—Doja kicked things off at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in a dazzling look made from 30,000 Swarovski crystals, which took a painstaking four hours and 58 minutes to complete. Suffice it to say, sitting in a chair that long can make anyone want to throw away all thoughts of glam for a bit: but for her next look, Doja made being chic look easy with a simple glam that included faux facial hair.

Getty Images

On January 25, the star arrived at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show wearing a tan pinstripe suit consisting of high-waisted balloon pants and an oversized take on the tuxedo jacket (think: what happens when a blanket coat and a suit jacket have a baby). She wore the suit with a jade and cream striped shirt with ruching down the center, and cuffs that flared out of the coat. To finish the look, she wore white pointed-toe pumps, cross-shaped drop earrings, and tiny sunglasses with blue lenses.

Her outfit made her look like a kind gentleman on the set of Pride & Prejudice—but her glam? Well, it made her look like a Pixar villain. She sported her usual buzzcut, a square-shaped mani, a nude lip, and... falsies on her face. The false eyelashes over her lips were applied upside-down to mimic a pencil-thin mustache; on her brows, they were applied upward to create a feathery look; and finally, Doja Cat snipped a lash in half and applied the longer end onto her chin to create a faux goatee.

At the show, Doja told Nylon that her look was actually inspired by the feedback she got after wearing her rhinestone getup earlier this week. "People were saying that I didn't have lashes, and that they were disappointed that I didn't have on lashes," she said, "yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath, and so today I gave them lashes. So I hope they're happy."

Here's the thing: celebrities and fashion elites have entire teams they turn to during fashion month to make them look "chic," "glam," and what we traditionally see as "beautiful." Yet, Doja Cat embraces the costume-like qualities that haute couture has to offer—she understands that fashion week is about expression instead of just looking "pretty."

Getty Images

Although her faux facial hair might not be for everyone, let it be a lesson to all that the true essence of fashion week isn't about putting your trendiest foot forward—it's a time to bring your own style to what has become the world's red carpet, embrace camp, and go all in with your looks.