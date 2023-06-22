Doja Cat Does Demon-Chic With Marbled Hair and Red Contacts

Doja Cat knows a thing or two about avant-garde, gothic, and out-of-this-world style. I mean, who could forget her surreal full-body Fashion Month makeup looks, goth-glam Grammys ensemble, or "Doja's Inferno," her all-red Haute Couture Schiaparelli look with 30,000 hand-placed crystals?



The "Need to Know" singer's latest look followed her streak of otherworldly edgy aesthetics, but pulled us out of Earth and into the underworld with a full demonic seductress 'fit.



On June 20, Doja shared an Instagram carousel letting us in on a look that somehow screamed Lilith-meets-Christina Aguilera. Immediately our eyes were taken to hers–piercing blood-red contacts entrancing us within her moody photo shoot.



However, the blood didn't end with her pupils. Around her eyes was a matching vibrant red shadow smeared messily underneath her lower lash line–noticeably left off of her lid. She continued the pigment into her inner corner and onto the bridge of her nose, where she added a faux bridge piercing made to look gory with the addition of the tint.



The blood continued on her mouth. She sported glossy lips with, once again, stylishly messy smears of red, which, based on her choice of emojis in the caption (🩸🫦🩸), was surely meant to replicate the look of a blood-sucking demon who had just finished feasting on their human meal; as the glossy red was lining the inside of her lips, the corners of them, and dripping down the center.



Her nails also screamed ghoulish glamour. The same color as ectoplasm from the Ghostbusters franchise, her see-through neon amber nails were long and square, each containing a blacked-out center giving them an almost burnt effect.



Doja paired this vampire-esque makeup with long bleach blonde hair in a middle part with framing black strands around her face–reminiscent of the marble hair worn by Miley Cyrus, the Gen Z TikTok hair made even more famous by Black Mirror's latest "Joan is Awful" episode, and the infamous Xtina looks of the early aughts.



The rapper isn't the only star embracing this sort of demonic, gothic revival. The trend took over fashion week earlier this year, with designers like Sandy Liang and Rodarte walking similar goth girl styles down the runway around the same time Jenna Ortega seemingly sent the Wednesday effect worldwide.

Doja paired her malice makeup moment with a matching outfit–a blood-red leather corset top, black Givenchy logo tights, matching black boots, Dior sunglasses, a black Balenciaga Le Cagole bag with safety pins stabbed through all its sides. She finished it off with a gothic silver cross necklace to, you know, repent for slaying so hard.