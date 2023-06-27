Will My Sunburn Turn Into a Tan? Don't Bank On It

Before we understood skin cancer and photoaging as we do now, many people considered sunburn the gateway to suntan. However, this idea is flawed and potentially dangerous. Sunburns are damaging to our delicate skin and should be properly treated to ensure optimal health.

To help break things down, we spoke to Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon, and Tracy Evans MD, MPH, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Pacific Skin and Cosmetic Dermatology. Ahead, find everything you need to know about what exactly happens when you get a sunburn, whether or not it will turn into a tan, and what steps you can take to avoid burns and take care of them if one occurs.

Do All Sunburns Turn Into Tans?

Not all sunburns evolve into tans. "After the skin heals from a sunburn, the affected area may become more tan than surrounding areas," DeRosa explains. However, she notes that "this is not a good thing, as tanned skin is also a sign of skin damage caused by the sun. Dead skin cells can also shed, so the skin peels too." Evans says this isn't the case for everyone, though; some people may "freckle" after sunburn.

What Happens When You Burn?

DeRosa explains that "a sunburn is an inflammatory response to ultraviolet (UV) injury to the skin. Damage to the skin can happen as quickly as 15 minutes of exposed UV light, and one may start to see the signs of sunburn (red skin) two to six hours after getting a sunburn, which will take up to 48-72 hours to develop fully."

Evans says a burn happens because "DNA absorbs UVB rays in the skin and can lead to mutations. Once the top layers of the skin (the keratinocytes) detect this, they produce molecules to attract immune cells into the skin, allowing blood vessels to leak, causing swelling and redness in the skin."

DeRosa adds, "the sensory nerves within the skin can also become hyperactive, resulting in burning and itching." She says that a bad burn can take weeks to heal.



How to Treat Sunburn

It's best to treat sunburn as soon as you notice it. "A sunburn is, at the very least, a first-degree burn, so if you notice one and are still outside in the sun, immediately cover any exposed skin, seek shade, and cover up with a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen and protective clothing," DeRosa says. From there, she says you want to cool down your skin ASAP.

"Taking a cool shower or applying cool compresses to your skin can help," DeRosa explains. "If possible, take an anti-inflammatory medicine, such as ibuprofen, to decrease the inflammation (which translates to redness) and the severity of pain associated with a sunburn." DeRosa says this step is important to help decrease additional redness and discomfort.

Utilizing aloe vera is also important. "Another good tip to help 'pull' the heat out of the skin and soothe it is to apply aloe vera gel to the sunburned skin at least once an hour," DeRosa recommends," and says to "store the aloe vera gel in the fridge so that it feels extra cool on the sunburned skin when it goes on."

Lastly, you'll need to moisturize regularly. "Sunburned skin now also has a disrupted water barrier, so the water within the skin can evaporate, leaving it extra dry and worsening the peeling that may occur," DeRosa explains. "To help combat this, apply hydrating and moisturizing lotions and aloe to the affected area and drink plenty of water to remain hydrated."

You can also use a steroid cream to help with the pain. Evans suggests that "topical steroid cream such as hydrocortisone can help with the itching and burning from a sunburn and help to reduce inflammation."

How to Avoid Sunburn

It's pretty simple to avoid a sunburn in a few easy steps. "Stay out of direct sun when the sun is strongest, between 10 am and 4pm," DeRosa recommends. She also says to "apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or above (and reapply every 2 hours), and wear sun-protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV-protecting sunglasses." Beyond that, do your best to avoid direct sun and go to shaded areas outdoors," she says.

The Final Takeaway

When you get a sunburn, it may or may not eventually turn into a tan. But even if it does, it isn't worth damaging your skin. The results may be uneven and could include unwanted freckles.

A sunburn is an inflammatory response; your best bet is to avoid it if possible. This can be done by regularly applying sunscreen and avoiding direct sun exposure. While we all love a golden glow, the risk of a bad sunburn can cause more harm than good, so protecting your skin is most important.