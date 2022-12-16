TikTok Swears By the Radiant Cosmetics Nail Growth Oil—But Does it Work?

There isn't a one-and-done cure for brittle nails—growing long and strong nails means sticking to a consistent routine full of nail hardeners, shaping, and oils. Many nail oils promise to take your nails to lengths they've never been before, but one in particular is taking TikTok by storm: Radiant Cosmetics' Nail Growth Oil. To assess whether or not this miracle oil is all its cracked up to be, we consulted with LeChat Nails educator, Anastasia Totty; and double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, Dr. Jaimie Derosa.

The Hype

Transformation videos are always exciting, but those associated with Radiant Cosmetics' Nail Growth Oil ($15) seem almost too goo to be true. People all over BeautyTok are posting their nail and cuticle journeys, cutting from photos of brittle nail beds and frayed cuticles to pristine nails that make you question if you're even looking at the same person's hand. To add to the magic-like effects, users are reporting longer and stronger nails in just two weeks of nightly application.

The Formula

The results seem almost too good to be true, but according to Dr. Derosa, the formula seems to be legit. "The Radiant cosmetics Nail Growth Oil contains some essential ingredients for promoting nail health and growth, as well as keeping nails looking radiant." Dr. Derosa points to this formula's key vitamins, like vitamin E, which moisturizes the nails and cuticles while providing antioxidant protection; vitamin B7 (AKA biotin), which has been shown to minimize breakage; and vitamin C, which she explains can give strength and structure to the nails since it boosts collagen production.

Dr. Derosa also mentions that the Radiant Cosmetics Nail Growth Oil's AHA content is beneficial, explaining that "exfoliation removes dry skin and hangnails from the nail plate, rejuvenates living skin, and conditions and moisturizes the skin in the nail area. Clinical data supports glycolic acid's effectiveness in nail care applications such as cuticle oils, creams, lotions, exfoliators, and peels for nail rejuvenation. The AHAs also help to brighten the nails."

In short, this oil can in fact help improve your nails—but it turns out that there's nothing particularly special about the Radiant Cosmetics Nail Growth Oil compared to similar products. Totty explains, "As long as you use it systematically, the results will definitely be visible. Yet, just by looking at the list of ingredients, I cannot see anything in it that is different from professional cuticle oils available on retail shelves or online." Totty also mentions that although biotin does work to promote nail health, the vitamin is far more effective when ingested as a supplement than applied topically.

Regarding packaging, Totty appreciates this pen applicator's ease of use: "I do like the pen dispenser it is sold in because it's extremely convenient to carry in your purse and reapply as needed."

How to Grow Strong Nails

"As a nail tech with 14 years of experience, I constantly preach to my customers the importance of nail aftercare," says Totty. She explains that it's difficult to maintain healthy nailbeds and cuticles without proper aftercare when considering external factors that are a part of everyday life, like frequent handwashing, hormonal changes, and environmental changes.

So, what does nail aftercare look like? Dr. Derosa mentions, "My recommendation for anyone looking to rapidly increase their nail growth is to use a nail oil, make sure your diet is full of vitamins that help nail growth (vitamin C, biotin, and Vitamin E), and also try to limit environmental exposures that can weaken and/or dry the nails." She also notes that good nail hygiene is crucial and recommends filing the nails regularly to prevent jagged edges that can lead to breakage. "In addition, do not bite your fingernails or pick at your cuticles. These habits can damage the nail bed. Even a minor cut alongside your fingernail can allow bacteria or fungi to enter and cause an infection," Dr Derosa says.

Is The Radiant Cosmetics Nail Growth Oil Worth It?

Totty says, "In my opinion, this oil is a fabulous product to help moisturize cuticles and promote natural nail growth, but I don't think it's any different than other products available on the market." Basically, it's neither better nor worse than anything else out there, so you can take your pick. If supporting a small business owner is important to you, go ahead and preorder the Radiant Cosmetics Nail Growth Oil. But if you have any other nail oil at home you're waiting to finish, you can save your coin and continue using whatever you have in your current collection. Whichever you choose, be sure to be consistent and apply the oil every night for longer, stronger, and healthier nails.