Doe Eyes Are Taking Over TikTok—Here's a Step-by-Step Guide to Getting the Look

We love a good viral TikTok beauty moment, and the latest one we've bookmarked is the doll-like "doe eyes" trend seen on the red carpet worn by celebs such as Sydney Sweeney and Zooey Deschanel.

When re-creating doe eyes, think of them as slightly more innocent looking than smoky, sultry eye makeup. Doe eyes tend to look wider and more open due to a few special tricks with liner and lashes, emphasizing a rounder eye shape. For anyone looking to get the look, keep scrolling for top tips and an easy-to-follow tutorial.

How to Prepare

The first (and most important) step is to prep your lids with an eyeshadow primer before applying makeup. This will help your shadow and liner last throughout the day no matter what type of lids you have, but especially if your lids are oily—lids on the oiler side can cause eyeshadow to crease. Take a small amount of eyeshadow primer, like Urban Decay's Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($25), and apply it to the lids in a sweeping motion until the primer is dry.