Do You Get Vitamin D From Tanning Beds? And 5 Other Tanning Misconceptions

Tanning beds might seem like a good idea—somehow, someway, despite surely hearing plenty of reasons not to step foot inside of one—but, let us be clear: They’re not safe. (Of course, tanning bed salon owners and influencers paid to promote them will try to make you think otherwise.) They do so by shouting myths from the rooftops, spreading misconceptions like: They’ll give you more vitamin D! They’ll whiten your teeth! They’ll cure your acne!

While all of these statements may sound pretty blissful, the reality is, they’re not accepted by the scientific community. And even if these benefits were true (as a reminder, they are not), they'd be meaningless when you weigh them against the significant increase of skin cancer risk that presents itself the second you step into a tanning bed.

To further make the case that you should never, ever step foot inside a tanning salon (unless you're getting a spray tan), we're debunking some of the most common tanning bed myths—including whether or not they provide vitamin D.