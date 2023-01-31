Asking For Myself: Do Lipstick and Lip Liner Have to Match?

During the 1990s, one of the hottest ways to rock a lip combo was to pair a dark lip liner with light-colored lipstick. Fast forward to the 2000s, and a pale lipstick shade with hardly any visible liner was one of the trendiest looks of the moment.

Styles tend to move in cycles, and sure enough, lip liner is majorly back. But do you have to use one to create a beautiful lip color? According to LYS Beauty founder and CEO Tisha Thompson, the answer is no. “I tend to think makeup is done best when there are no rules, but lip liner can absolutely enhance the wearability of a lipstick,” she says.

When pairing a lip liner with lipstick, it’s important to lean into your creative freedom. Lipsticks and lip liners do not have to be the same shade to look stunning. “Mixing and matching your makeup products is how you can create a look that’s uniquely your own,” Thompson says. Conversely, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics pro artist Michele Shakeshaft says there is a shortcut to a stunning combo: “I like to keep the lip pencils and lipsticks in the same color family,” she says.

Meet the Expert Tisha Thompson is the founder and CEO of LYS Beauty.

Michele Shakeshaft is a pro artist for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

Katie Mellinger is a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Sofia Coppola and Emma Watson.

Ahead, Thompson, Shakeshaft, and celebrity makeup artist Katie Mellinger share their favorite tips and how-tos for pairing lipsticks and lip liners.