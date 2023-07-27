DL1961 Is the Sustainable Denim Brand That It-Girls Are Gatekeeping

The first time I tried on a pair of jeans from New York-based denim brand DL1961, I immediately felt the difference. Between the ultra-comfy fabric and a fit that felt tailor-made for my 5’2" curves, I was hooked. Once I learned it was an eco-friendly brand, I doubled-down on my excitement. “The apparel industry is one of the most polluting in the world, and DL1961 is on a mission to do things differently,” says founder Maliha Ahmed. Since its 2008 inception, the brand has focused on planet-friendly processes from fiber to finished garments and set the tone for sustainable denim. Ahead, learn more about DL1961's sustainable denim practices straight from Ahmed, plus see a few standout styles to try.

DL1961's Sustainability Efforts

Sustainability practices begin at the production stage for DL1961. During manufacturing, the brand produces its jeans using recycled water and solar energy. “We begin the process by shredding old denim and post-consumer waste into smaller and smaller pieces,” Ahmed tells Byrdie. Next, the brand weaves the scraps into new yarn that features eco-friendly fibers and high-performance stretch. “We treat and recycle 98% of the water we use in our in-house treatment plant,” Ahmed says.

While jeans are historically made with 1500 gallons of water, DL1961 uses less than 10 gallons and recycles 98 percent of it. The brand also gives 5000 pounds of excess fabric to Fabscrap, which upcycles commercial textiles—saving over 73,000 pounds of C02 (the equivalent of planting 865 trees). In addition, Dystar Liquid Indigo, one of the cleanest indigos on the market, is used to minimize byproducts like bleach or harmful chemicals.

In collaboration with Recover, a leading material sciences company that produces post-consumer waste cotton fibers, DL1961 produced the world’s first high-performance circular jeans. The brand blends renewably-sourced fibers like modal, tencel, and refibra with high-quality cotton from Recover, so the base of the jean is optimized to reduce water consumption in later processes. In tandem with ozone machines, these fabrics allow the brand to create a wide range of denim washes, ensuring that color can pick up well without fading.

Because transparency matters, each pair of denim from the sustainable fashion house now includes tracking using environmental impact measurement software by Jeanologia, a Spanish company dedicated to bettering the global textile industry. With DL1961's Digital Tag Project from June 2022, customers can use the QR code inside the waist of the jeans to see the garment’s journey from fiber to finished garment. The code provides full insight into the amount of water, energy, and recycled materials used in production.

The Best DL1961 Denim Styles

DL1961's jeans come in three main styles: DL Ultimate, DL Performance, and DL Vintage. The Farrow Skinny High Rise Instasculpt Ankle ($178), like the rest of the DL Ultimate collection, is water-efficient, featuring breathable botanic fibers and elastane technology. The Bridget Boot High Rise Instasculpt Crop 27 ($189), like the entire edit in the DL Performance line, has denim with stretch technology and certified cotton for a fit that moves as you do. Finally, home to comfort stretch and effortless lived-in ethos is the DL Vintage, with styles like the Vika Jacket ($199) sure to become staples in your closet for years to come. Below are a few of our favorite styles from the brand, showcasing the versatility in sustainability.

