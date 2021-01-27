Dizzy After a Tough Workout? These Are the 3 Most Common Reasons Why

03 of 03

Low Blood Sugar

While doing cardio with a stomach full of just-eaten food isn’t a great idea (because it can lead to poor digestion and make you feel sluggish), doing a cardio workout on an empty stomach instead can be just as problematic. That’s because in order to properly give your all to your workout, your body needs enough fuel in its system. You wouldn’t try to drive your car without gas in it, and your body is no different: it needs enough nutrients to be able to do what you’re asking of it. Working out lowers your blood sugar, so it’s imperative that your blood glucose levels haven’t dipped low before you even begin your workout.

How To Prevent It

Similar to the other reasons you may be experiencing dizziness from a cardio workout, lack of fuel or low blood sugar is an easy thing to prevent. Dr. Finley notes that “a good strategy to maintain an adequate blood sugar level is through healthy nutrition before exercising or during exercise.” What does this mean specifically? Emilie suggests “Eating a high carb snack about an hour before your workout” because that “can assist in preventing dizziness.” She says, “Carbohydrates keep you properly fueled for your workout, and may prevent you from getting dizzy.”