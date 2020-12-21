Ever look at someone doing an activity and think, "I can do that!" before realizing that 90 percent of the time, we wind up having learned how difficult it actually is? Some things should just be left to the professionals—Shellac is supposed to be one of them. "CND SHELLAC was carefully formulated as a system," says Roxanne Valinotti, Global Education Director for CND. "Every part of the system was designed to preserve the integrity of the nail’s health…any incorrect preparation and/or removal may cause inconsistent results or nail damage."

Of course, life often gets in the way of our best-laid manicure plans, and we're suddenly in a DIY moment. With research, time, and practice, you can save some coin in your wallet every few weeks by skipping the nail salon and doing your own mani-pedi in the comfort of your own abode. Not only can you find Shellac polishes online, but the UV light you need to cure the polish is available on beauty sites like Sephora or Amazon, too.

We asked nail artist Hang Nguyen and Valinotti for advice and a step-by-step breakdown of how to get Shellac nails at home. Keep reading to see the steps turn your couch into your very own nail salon.