Besides the moisturizers, cleansers, and such on your sink ledge, and the body washes and shampoos in your shower, there is one ‘umbrella’ category of male-identified grooming that is essential: The maintenance of hair—and we’re talking, the hair that grows anywhere and everywhere, head to toe, face to shoulders. For the sake of simplicity, let’s call this collection of hair-taming tools and products your DIY men’s grooming kit—even though it may not be contained in a literal box or kit.



Still, let’s think of this hypothetical grooming kit as a toolbox. In the latter, you’ve got to have a few essential items, or your DIY home maintenance is futile: Hammer, nails, screwdrivers, wrench, level (please don’t make me go on). A men’s grooming kit should have a roster of foundational grooming products too, which will allow you to handle nearly every hirsute task at home, from beard detailing to flyaway hair taming.

Below are the products every kit should contain—though, keep in mind, yours may require specific products that cover your unique bases. For instance, we’ll include the universal hair styler, which offers benefits to everyone in some capacity. But if your hair is, say, extremely curly or extremely thinning, you should also pack your kit accordingly. We arrived at the below items with input from Darius Davie, a men’s hairdresser and the voice behind Groom Guy Agency, as well as celebrity groomer Melissa DeZarate, with clients from Michael B. Jordan to Nick Jonas to Henry Golding.

Here are the best products to have in your DIY men’s grooming kit.