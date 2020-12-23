This DIY Lip Stain Will Give Your Lips a Just-Bitten Look

When it comes to lip products, there are few things we love more than a lip stain. It delivers more pigment than a lip balm but requires less maintenance than a lipstick. Swiping on a lip stain provides our lips with an effortless flush of color that instantly amps up any look. While there are several budget-friendly and splurge lip stains that have already won us over, there's something special about whipping up your own at home. To help us add some color to our pout, we tapped our DIY expert and skincare pro Adina Grigore to share her all-natural lip stain recipe.

"Getting a nice tint on your lips shouldn’t mean having to settle for a product full of chemicals or a color you don’t like," Grigore says. "It’s super easy to make a moisturizing, balmy, naturally tinted stain. The combination of cocoa butter and coconut oil will hydrate and soothe your lips, and beeswax (or any wax you have, even from a candle) will add a layer of protection that also helps give it some staying power." Ahead, discover how Grigore uses these all-natural ingredients to whip up her signature lip stain.

Here's What You'll Need

1 teaspoon cocoa butter

1 teaspoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon beeswax

1 pinch herbal powder like hibiscus, alkanet, cocoa powder (or a small scoop of your favorite natural lipstick, blush, or eyeshadow!)

Adina Grigore/Design by Cristina Cianci

Directions

To get started, grab a small bowl and combine the cocoa butter, coconut oil, and beeswax.

"Microwave the mixture for 15 seconds to melt or place on very low heat in a small saucepan," Grigore says. Once it's done warming, stir to combine melted ingredients and pour back into the bowl if you heated it on the stove.

Adina Grigore/Design by Cristina Cianci