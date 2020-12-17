This DIY Lip Scrub Will Give You The Plumpest, Softest Lips Ever

When it comes to lip care, scrubs are a must-have. Exfoliating your lips with a scrub helps remove built-up dead skin cells, allowing you to reveal your softest, smoothest lips ever. To help us achieve our plumpest lips yet, we asked our new DIY expert Adina Grigore to share her go-to DIY lip scrub recipe. Grigore is the founder of the wildly-popular skincare line S.W. Basics and author of the all-natural skincare guide Skin Cleanse. So, needless to say, she’s the perfect person to turn to for skincare recipes and regimens.

For her, the power of a good lip scrub is not to be underestimated, and her recipe is packed with ultra-nourishing ingredients. “There are two ingredients that are essential to making the perfect lip scrub: sugar and coconut oil,” Grigore tells us. “Sugar is a gentle exfoliant that rejuvenates the lips, and coconut oil will rehydrate the exposed skin. They also mix perfectly to make a paste that you can apply and leave on as a treatment! Adding honey and cinnamon superpowers what the scrub is doing for you. Honey has exfoliating properties and protective ones, and cinnamon will increase blood circulation to your lips, plumping them up as you treat them." Ahead, discover how Grigore uses these four all-natural ingredients to whip up her signature lip scrub at home.

Here's What You'll Need

1 tablespoon brown sugar or raw sugar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon unrefined coconut oil

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon or 5 drops cinnamon oil

Adina Grigore

Directions