This DIY Lip Scrub Will Give You The Plumpest, Softest Lips Ever

When it comes to lip care, scrubs are a must-have. Exfoliating your lips with a scrub helps remove built-up dead skin cells, allowing you to reveal your softest, smoothest lips ever. To help us achieve our plumpest lips yet, we asked our new DIY expert Adina Grigore to share her go-to DIY lip scrub recipe. Grigore is the founder of the wildly-popular skincare line S.W. Basics and author of the all-natural skincare guide Skin Cleanse. So, needless to say, she’s the perfect person to turn to for skincare recipes and regimens.
For her, the power of a good lip scrub is not to be underestimated, and her recipe is packed with ultra-nourishing ingredients. “There are two ingredients that are essential to making the perfect lip scrub: sugar and coconut oil,” Grigore tells us. “Sugar is a gentle exfoliant that rejuvenates the lips, and coconut oil will rehydrate the exposed skin. They also mix perfectly to make a paste that you can apply and leave on as a treatment! Adding honey and cinnamon superpowers what the scrub is doing for you. Honey has exfoliating properties and protective ones, and cinnamon will increase blood circulation to your lips, plumping them up as you treat them." Ahead, discover how Grigore uses these four all-natural ingredients to whip up her signature lip scrub at home.
Here's What You'll Need
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar or raw sugar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon unrefined coconut oil
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon or 5 drops cinnamon oil
Directions
- When you're ready to make the scrub, start by filling a bowl with sugar. "In a small bowl, stir the honey into the sugar first," Grigore says.
- Next, mix in the coconut oil and stir. "Leave some of the coconut oil in solid chunks as the fiber will add to the scrubbing qualities," she says. Grigore then gently stirs in the cinnamon.
- To use, press and scrub the mixture onto your lips. "Leave it on for a few minutes, and don't worry about getting it in your mouth because it'll be delicious," Grigore says.
- "Rinse clean and scrub while you rinse," Grigore explains. The skincare pro says that your lips may feel a little sensitive after using the scrub, so you can soothe them by applying a dab of coconut oil or your favorite natural lip balm.