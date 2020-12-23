Adina Grigore is the founder of the skincare line S.W. Basics and author of the all-natural skincare guide Skin Cleanse. She's an expert in all things natural beauty and DIY.

Sometimes, your lips have just gone past the point of no return. In times like these, you'll need something a little more serious—a treatment for a clean slate and a fresh start. Enter: the lip mask. Just like it sounds, you'll use a lip mask on your lips and let it sit for a bit to replenish and revive. Yogurt (any kind you have—I used Greek!) will gently exfoliate dead skin while also adding moisture and protein, and clay will help really help slough off any flakes or build-up. If you have a floral hydrosol like lavender, add a spritz for extra hydration. When all is rinsed and cleansed, you'll be left with rosy, fresh lips— minus the chap.

Ingredients

1/4 teaspoon yogurt

1/4 teaspoon clay or baking soda

optional: lavender or rose hydrosol

How-To