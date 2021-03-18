How to Make a DIY Heating Pad, According to Traditional Chinese Medicine

Whether you're looking for comfort or relief from aches and pain, heat can do wonders to soothe the body and soul. The risks of using an electric blanket or heating pad, like Toasted Skin Syndrome which was trending on TikTok this winter, may have deterred you from using heat to relax, unwind, and feel better. Ahead, we've enlisted two acupuncturists to explain Traditional Chinese Medicine-approved methods for creating a DIY heating pad—no plug-ins required.

Meet the Expert Mona Dan, LAc., MTOM is an herbalist, acupuncturist, specialist in Chinese Traditional Medicine, and founder of Vie Healing.

Julia Rose, L.Ac, MSTOM is an herbalist, acupuncturist and co-founder, and formulator of Mayanaiya Botanicals.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), stagnation is when the energy or qi doesn't easily flow in the body. As a result, people can experience pain and discomfort, in addition to other body ailments. Rose explains, "In TCM, pain always has an element of stagnation. So, movement is good when dealing with pain. Heat makes things move—in science, the very definition of heat is increased movement of molecules." Rose adds that "heat relaxes the tissues." And when using heat like a compress or DIY heating pad, the sensation, she says, "should feel like butter melting on a warm day or like wrapping yourself in a towel that just came out of the drier." She adds that if the heat is too intense, the body will tense and clench in response, which is exactly what you don't want it to do when in pain.

Dan says that heat can "encourage deep healing. When heat is introduced to an area, the blood vessels are forced to move the blood within, and this method brings oxygenation and healing to the body." She says that using heat from a DIY heating pad is ideal for treating "chronic inflammation, pelvic disorders, pain disorders, women’s health issues and even to ease anxiety." She also adds that you should never use heat on any "open cuts and wounds."

A hot water bottle is perhaps the easiest way to DIY a non-electric heating pad. But if you're looking for a more creative fix, or if you crave a different kind of sensation, peruse our list for different DIY heating pad methods.