I Tried 3 DIY Heatless DIY Curl Methods—Here's How It Went

02 of 03

Robe Curls

ASHLEY RUBELL

For this method, I used the tie from my bathrobe, two hair ties, two scrunchies and a very light amount of Virtue's Volumizing Primer to help my hair hold the curl. My hair was 90% air dried when I began. I split my hair down the middle and draped the robe tie evenly over the top of my head. Beginning at the front, I took sections that were slightly larger than 1" wide and twisted it back away from my face and around the robe tie. As I worked my way down and around, I added a new section of hair from the front each time. I continued doing this until I used all the hair on each side. Then, I gave my twisted robe braid a nice tight last twist before securing it with a hair tie and leaving out my ends. I twisted the robe up and back to create a Princess-Leia style bun. I used a silk scrunchie to loosely secure each bun simply by placing it on top for a little extra hold.

ASHLEY RUBELL

The trickiest part about this method was tying and untying an elastic around each side of my robe sash, which was way longer than my hair. The second time I tried this method I used a regular, thicker hair tie and it was much easier to work with. This style was a too obstructive to sleep on so I tried it on for size in the 2 hours that my son was napping. The results I got were bouncy, tight curls. Not something I would personally want to wear every day, but definitely would wear for a special occasion, like a friend's wedding or NYE celebration.

Star Rating: 4/5