How to DIY Eyeshadow Primer When You Don't Have It on Hand

In a perfect world, we'd get our winged eyeliner right every time, and our eyeshadow would never crease. But realistically, we know the chances of these things happening (or even happening simultaneously) are few and far between. For example, eyeshadow primer is seriously helpful for keeping statement looks intact, but what should you do when you've forgotten your go-to primer or run out without time to replenish before the night's plans?

Luckily, there are numerous products and tutorials now to keep you in good shape when it comes to eye makeup. With a few creative twists on products you might already have in your arsenal, you can get many of the main benefits of eyeshadow primer without having one on hand. Ahead, a dermatologist and a makeup artist share their best tips on how to DIY eyeshadow primer and keep the creasing far, far away.