If disco-themed makeup is what you're after, you've come to the right place. Bedazzled lids and Twiggy-inspired lashes give us all the disco feels we could ask for, and when paired together make a dynamic duo (even if you're staying in). Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most dazzling disco makeup looks that you will absolutely want to recreate on any given day, from sparkles to shimmer and everything in-between.
Total Twiggy
The lashes, liner, and gems on this eye makeup look are perfection. We are feeling total Twiggy vibes on this one and are here for it. Tiny rhinestones and crystals line the inner rim and upper inward crease, while liquid liner and false eyelashes set the whole look ablaze. Eyeko Eye Do Easy Stroke Eyeliner ($22) can help you get clean and pristine lines.
Jewel-Toned
Olive green and teal create a stunning color contrast for this jewel-toned disco eyeshadow look, the sparkles in the center of the lids create the most flawless finishing touch. Once eye makeup is complete, press a gel glitter in the center of the lids for all the sparkle you desire. For the eyeliner, try Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in shade Ody-Sea ($26) for the perfect teal color.
Diamonds at the Disco
If a euphoric night out on the dance floor is what you're after, this makeup look will certainly follow suit. Eyes are lined with royal blue liner in a wing shape, while tiny and delicate diamond stones are placed under the brow for an understated look that is sure to draw plenty of attention.
24/7 Disco Party
Violet, green and blue liners and shadow grace the lids so effortlessly, the gemstones in the same colors placed on top create a rainbow effect of color we never knew we needed so badly. Big and voluminous purple false lashes are applied at the end taking this beauty to the next level.
Golden Lashes
Everything you touch turns to gold, at least for this stunning disco-themed makeup look. Gold eyeliner and glitter eyelashes bring together this show-stopping look that we didn't know we desperately needed. Soft peach lips and contoured cheeks give all the eyes the edge, isn't that the point anyway?
Mermaid Disco
These deep-sea blues and greens are giving us total mermaid vibes, and nothing else compares. Gemstones in similar colors placed on the inner and outer corners of the eyes create a beautiful contrast, not to mention the brushed-up eyebrows are seriously good. Flower Beauty Fiber Fix Brow Gel ($9) can instantly help brows appear thicker and keep them in place.
Glitter Tears
If you're going to cry at the disco your tears might as well be glitter, right? This glittery goodness applied in a triangle shape gives us some real cosmic inspiration, not to mention it's perfect for anyone craving a whole lot of sparkle. Re-create this look by using Lemonhead White Rabbit Spacejam Glitter Balm ($28) by applying it under the eyes.
Diamond Appliques
Diamond encrusted eyelids? Yes, please! This bejeweled look showcases you can never wear too many diamond jewels on your lids, which is good news for anyone obsessed with sparkle. To really make your lashes stand out, apply a few coats of L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara ($11) for extra drama.
Out of This World
Why limit your glitter and to the eyes when you can wear it all over your face? This mesmerizing makeup look takes us to another orbit, pink and gold are painted all over the face topped with iridescent purple, gold, and silver glitter. This is anything but subtle but everything we've been searching for.
'Euphoria' Disco
Bright lavender and purple shadow laced with diamonds are giving us euphoric feelings, to say the least. The gemstones perfectly outline the shape of the eyes creating a nice contour. Glossy lips paired with pink cheeks balance with the purple tones so well, you'll want to re-create this for maybe more than one occasion. Illamasqua Iconic Chromes Eyeshadow in shade Audacious ($30) applied all over the lids can bring your purple shadow fantasies to life.
Touch of Disco
Disco-themed makeup doesn't need to be over the top. If you want to create more of a minimalist look, this is an ideal example of how you can execute that. The liquid liner creates a wing shape for liner while tiny diamond gems line the lower lashes for just the right amount of sparkle.
Light Up the Lashes
Big, bold disco-themed lashes with contrasting crease eye makeup create a disco-themed makeup look suitable for anyone wanting to really make a scene. False lashes are applied to the top and bottom of eyes in order to seriously stand out—it's most certainly working. Moxie Lash Money Lashes ($35) are perfect falsies to wear for this look if you're needing extra help or inspiration.
Covered in Gems
Gems aren't only for the eyes, this makeup look showcases how you can literally put them anywhere you want and still look amazing. Apply gems like ColourPop Mixed Crystal Face Jewels ($5) all over the face as liberally as you want. A soft, shimmery eyeshadow paired with gemstones is the perfect combination for any disco-themed party.
Baby Blue Disco
Pastel baby blue eyeshadow and tons of rhinestones along with spidery eyelashes create a disco-themed look that captures everything you might be looking for in one. In order to make lashes look extra-separated, apply mascara, and then pinch them together with your fingers to help them stick together.