Dior Just Dropped Four New Shades Of TikTok's Favorite Color-Changing Blush

We've seen our fair share of TikTok-viral products, but none have gone SO viral SO fast as the Dior Rosy Glow Blush ($40). The pH-adjusting custom blush took the app by storm, and it was impossible to scroll #Beautytok without seeing the logo-encrusted bubblegum pink powder. Even when the product was out of stock (which it was for months on end), the hype has only gotten bigger, confirming its status as one of the most sought-after products, possibly of all time.

Flash forward to this summer, and the Dior Rosy Glow Blush is as popular as ever. In fact, the brand just re-vamped the formula and added four new shades, meant to be more inclusive. Ahead, everything you need to know about the new formula, plus our honest reviews.

The Product

Other than the blush's gorgeous packaging, the main draw of the Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush is that it adapts to your unique skin tone—and that's not going anywhere. The product still has the "color reviver" technology it's known for and is infused with an ingredient called eosin to react with the skin's pH and humidity levels for a custom flush. The main difference is that the powder is even more soft and silky, resulting in a seamless blend.

The two existing shades, 001 Pink, the soft pink that put the product on the map, and 004 Coral, are joined by four brand-new shades: 006 Berry, a deep plum; 012 Rosewood, a warm brown pink: 015 Cherry, a subtle red; and 020 Mahogany, a deep warm brown. Each shade of blush has a corresponding shade in the equally viral Dior Lip Glow Oils.



The Reviews

Hollly Rhue, associate editorial director

Holly Rhue

"Rosy Glow is iconic for a reason, and it’s still the blush I always go back to. The bubblegum-pink shade can look a bit intimidating in the pan, but on the skin, it’s a much more natural, angelic flush. On my skin tone, it’s the softest pop of baby pink that makes me feel like I’m about to debut as this season’s diamond. I apply it with a rounded powder brush for that airbrushed effect, making sure to apply after my base products have dried for even distribution (as a powder, this will stick to wet skin and be harder to diffuse)."

Eden Stuart, editor

Eden Stuart

"I took a risk by going for coral when testing this blush—it's probably the shade I wear the least—but it paid off. The shade was easily buildable, and the formula is so smooth and finely milled. I'd describe the finish as 'subtly radiant.' The expectations are high when purchasing luxury makeup, and I'd say, in this case, they are definitely met."



Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Bella Cacciatore

"I have been pretty loyal to Dior's OG Rosy Glow since high school (thanks to a very generous gift from my aunt), but have always found it just a touch chalky. Not only did Dior hit it out of the park with the new formula—they glide right on and don't sit on top of my makeup—but my love for the cool pink shade may be overthrown by the Rosewood color. It's a subtle pink terracotta peach that's so pretty for summer and can be built up for the perfect faux-sunburn flush. Obsessed."