Reviewed: Dior's Lip Glow Oil Makes Lips Feel Subtly Luxurious

Dior's Lip Glow Oil is now my favorite lip product. It enhances the natural color of my lips while moisturizing them and adding shine. The product has the consistency of a gloss rather than an oil, but it's non-sticky and highly nourishing.

We put the Dior Lip Glow Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I have always loved the full-on glam look that results from a pigmented matte lip, but lately, I've been obsessed with the high-shine, glossy trend. Since the pandemic started, I have only used lip balm since my lipstick would transfer onto my mask. Interested in working other lip products back into my routine, I started looking for something that was both hydrating and capable of giving my lips a pop of color.

That's when I came across Dior's Lip Glow Oil. The name instantly caught my attention, and the product is popular for its ability to nourish lips as it adds subtle shine and tint, hydrating with cherry oil while steering clear of the stickiness common to lip gloss. With its promises to go above and beyond typical products for a truly luxurious experience, I knew I had to try it. For my detailed thoughts, keep reading the full review below.

Dior Lip Glow Oil Best for: Anyone who loves a glossy look and could use additional hydration on the lips. Uses: A glossy lip oil that adds shine and subtle tint while keeping lips hydrated with a nourishing, non-sticky formula. Hero ingredient: Cherry oil Byrdie Clean? Yes Potential allergens: CI 42090; see full ingredients list below if you're sensitive to certain dyes and pigments. Price: $35 Shade range: 8 shades, including clear, various shades of pink, coral, raspberry, and rich mahogany. About the brand: Dior was founded as a fashion house by Christian Dior in 1946. While the brand remains well-known for its ready-to-wear and accessories, it's also achieved success through a line of popular beauty products including Dior Rouge, Miss Dior, and Lip Glow.

About My Lips: Dry throughout the seasons

My lips are on the dry side, and the texture remains that way all year round. If I use a matte product, I have to moisturize first, or else my lips will feel tight and uncomfortable. To keep my lips hydrated, I typically use creamy, glossy products such as the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm and Tower 28 Beauty's ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly. A glossy lip delivers the moisture my lips require while also enhancing my look, which is an ideal multitasking situation for someone who has dry lips all the time. I used the Dior Lip Glow Oil multiple times a week with daytime and nighttime looks, to see how well it worked in various situations.



How to Apply: Simply swipe on

Karla Ayala

Dior's Lip Glow Oil features a soft, thick applicator that is simple enough to use. Even after one coat, my lips looked and felt luxurious and nourished. I tried the shade 001 Pink, which is a light pink. My usual routine included one to two coats of the oil, which is closer to a gloss but avoids the stickiness common to many formulas. Each time, the product went on nearly clear and quickly gave my lips a natural-looking tint with a gorgeous glow.



The Results: Plump, glowing lips

Karla Ayala

The Dior Lip Glow Oil features a light, minty vanilla scent that refreshes the senses without overpowering. The huge applicator has a luxurious feel to it, and the consistency is silky smooth and long-lasting. Instead of an oil, the formula feels more like a gloss, but it's not as thick and uncomfortable as ordinary glosses. It glides on smoothly and gives my lips a slight pink tint while creating a plump, moisturized, and full appearance. Like other lip glosses, it wears off after eating, yet it still leaves your lips rosy and hydrated.



The Value: A worthy splurge

Dior's Lip Glow Oil retails at $35, a price point that's on the high end but still somewhat more affordable than I expected from a luxury brand. It's not a budget-friendly lip product, but I think it is totally worth it. I received many compliments when wearing this, and I love how the scent and texture are barely there. The product is creamy, not too sticky, feels luxurious and hydrating on the lips, and the subtle tint of color is great for everyday or special occasions. To top it off, the packaging is classy and easy to bring along with you anywhere. In other words, the Dior Lip Glow Oil has a plethora of perks that really justified the price for me, though you can also find more accessible products that achieve similar goals if budget is your priority.



Similar Products: You've got options

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly: This lip gloss alternative ($14) has all the benefits of a luscious gloss without any of the drawbacks. Plant-based compounds that are genuinely beneficial to your health ensure a nourishing, protective finish. However, compared to the eight Dior Lip Glow Oil shades, the Tower 28 Lip Jelly has only four.

Lilah B. Lovingly Lip Tinted Lip Oil: Liliah B.'s Lovingly Lip Tinted Lip Oil ($30) is a potent mix of lip oil's treatment benefits and gloss's shine and pigment. It leaves the lips soft and smooth, with sheer to medium coverage. This glossy oil is available in six shades.

