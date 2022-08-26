Dior's New Long-Wear Lipstick Lasted Through My Late-Night Cheeseburger

I have always hated long-wear lipstick: I tried to get into it during the great liquid lipstick boom of 2016, but every time I painted my lips with the drying, crusty formulas, I regretted it. And so, me and my chronic dry lips have since stuck to glossy moisturizing formulas or creamy mattes, as nothing was worth the torture.

However, the new Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick ($42) may just change my mind. I swiped some on a whim and was seriously impressed. Read on for everything you need to know about this game-changing formula.

The Formula

Despite a 16-hour wear claim, this is not a liquid lipstick. Instead, the Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick looks pretty similar to Dior's other lip products. It's a stick with a rounded bullet—which makes it easy to hug your lips' curves—and comes in a gorgeous matte black tube.

Per the brand, it has an intense matte finish but doesn't sacrifice comfort. This is largely thanks to the red peony extract and jojoba oil in the formula, which give it a more hydrating quality. Despite the lack of gloss, it still feels weightless. It's also made with 80% natural origin ingredients—like the star red peony—and comes in 22 shades, including Dior's iconic 999, a classic bright red.

"This no-transfer innovation was enabled by the expertise of Dior laboratories, who brought together the most high-performance complementary ingredients to ensure uniform color and adherence without compromising the lips’ natural softness, which is preserved," says the brand. "Always seeking excellence, the House of Dior enriched Rouge Dior Forever with oils that evaporate very quickly, in order to optimize both glide upon application and color setting, for a formula that is increasingly at the cutting edge of innovation."

My Review

Bella Cacciatore

As I previously established, I really, really do not like matte lipsticks, so I swiped this on absentmindedly, expecting to hate it. But there was no thick coating or crispy crunch that I associate with long-wear formulas. Instead, it felt like virtually nothing was on my lips. It glides right on, with no skipping or tugging, and sort of melts into your lips for even color. While I didn't find it particularly moisturizing—though I'm on Accutane, so my lips are Sahara-dry right now—it didn't dry my lips into oblivion either. Comfortable would be the best descriptor for the texture.

While I liked the texture and the color (shade 100 Forever Nude Look), I wasn't sold on it until after I scarfed down dinner. After a long day, I treated myself to some McDonald's, and despite eating [redacted] cheeseburgers, my lipstick was pristine. No smudging, fading, feathering—nothing. I looked picture-perfect. Though I'll never let go of my gloss, this lipstick is my new go-to for long days and even longer nights.

