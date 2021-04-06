Dior's Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer will give you such great results, you'll wonder how you ever wore mascara without it.

We put Dior's Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

It’s no surprise that there are hundreds (if not thousands) of products on the market made for thickening, lengthening, and perking up your eyelashes. Long eyelashes have been coveted for decades, and it’s safe to say that people will go to ultimate lengths to make this happen. I put Dior's Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer to the test to see if it really lived up to its hype, and I was really impressed with the results. Spoiler alert: You’ll probably end up buying it.

Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer Best for: Eyelashes Uses: Priming lashes before mascara application Potential Allergens: Paraffin, tin oxide, beeswax, titanium dioxide Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $30 About the Brand: The name Christian Dior has some serious pull in the fashion world, so it’s no surprise that Dior’s cosmetics and fragrance house has remained one of the very best for decades.

About My Skin: Daily makeup wearer

I am a daily makeup-wearer to some capacity, I like to look natural, and mascara is always a product I reach for because I love long, full-looking lashes. I tend to wear light foundation, concealer, bronzer, and blush the most. Some brands I normally wear are Giorgio Armani Beauty, Nars, YSL, and Milk Makeup. I have tried lash primers in the past yet didn’t continue using them, as I felt that they really didn’t make a difference for me.

How to Apply: Super easy

This lash primer is really easy to apply and glides on the lashes without any issues. The comb is rubber and has very short bristles, unlike other mascara primers that tend to have longer ones. It takes a few coats to get used to using a different brush, but this helps separate the lashes before applying mascara. I applied two coats of primer to my lashes and made sure I could see the white on them to know the product was transferring.

Pro tip: A great way to make sure you're dispersing enough product on the lashes is to hold the wand at the base of the lash line, and wiggle it a bit to really get the bristles in there, and then apply in an upward motion until you feel you’ve done enough. You really don’t need to apply more than two coats. After each application, I waited about 30 seconds before moving on to applying my mascara.

The Results: Thick, long, and curled lashes

The primer feels really nice going on, it doesn’t stick or clump which is a really big deal for me as I prefer that from any mascara or product I’m using on my lashes. I also noticed that the primer dries and feels silky on the lashes—it absolutely gives them a protective coating and makes them feel stronger.

I instantly noticed how my lashes looked more curled and separated, but it wasn’t too obvious, which I really liked.

It’s important to note, however, that the white stays white and doesn’t turn clear after application, which is also helpful at intensifying the shades of colorful mascaras.

The Value: A great investment

For eyelash primer, this product is priced higher than many others, at $30. It’s definitely a splurge, but if you are looking for something to take your lashes to the next level, this certainly is a great investment and will deliver top-notch results. From the way it applies to the revitalizing oil serum concentrate in the formula, you'll notice a difference in your lashes within just a few uses.

