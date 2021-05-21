Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation is light, radiant, and builds up to your desired coverage. I love it on good skin days when I'd like freckles and texture to shine through but still want to feel "done."

Can be used on the body as well

We put the Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Beauty editors all have our thing in the context of makeup. Some might wear a red lip daily, whereas for others, it has to be winged liner. But my beauty signature is skin, specifically that of the clear, glassy, radiant-looking variety.

It’s the pursuit of this aesthetic that’s seen me try countless foundations over the years. When a coverage product launches, I am the first in line at Sephora, ready to put it through its paces. But this also makes me a tough critic—only the best will make their way into my makeup arsenal.

Dior's Backstage Face & Body Foundation is one of those rare, unicorn formulas that has managed to combine natural-looking coverage with glow and longevity. It’s also suited for use on the body, making it a multi-hyphenate as far as makeup is concerned.

But even with a high-quality product like this, foundation choice is a personal one. So to help you decide if it’s for you, I’ve put together a comprehensive review below. Keep scrolling to read.

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation Best for: Combination, normal, and dry skin types, plus all those who prefer sheer to medium coverage. Uses: This product is designed as an all-over foundation for the face and body, with a natural-looking finish. Potential allergens: Fragrance Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs and BHT. Price: $40 About the brand: Dior Beauty is a French luxury brand that specializes in makeup, skincare, and fine fragrance. It's part of the broader Christian Dior fashion house.

About My Skin: It varies

My skin is like Mariah Carey—either angelic or full diva. At its best, it’s clear, bright, and radiant. But I’m also prone to breakouts and uneven skin tone, so I often lean heavily on foundation products to give my complexion a boost. It’s probably worth mentioning my skin is normal to combination as well—on that note, however, I am not a big fan of super matte foundations.

How to Apply: Choose your method

Foundation application really comes down to personal preference and the tools you have on hand. For a fluid-like formula such as Dior's Backstage Face & Body Foundation, I like to try a few different methods: fingers, a beauty blender, and a buffing brush. I’ll break down all three below.

Fingers: Fingers are great because the warmth ensures product can really become one with the skin. Because the consistency is thin, you have to work quickly, but it also means blending is a breeze. I found fingers were best for a sheer, really natural-looking result.

Sponge: A damp beauty blender is by far my favorite way to apply foundation—there’s just something about the bouncing motion that makes me look dewy. This was thankfully no different. I started in the center of my face and worked outwards, being sure to really push it in around the nose, mouth, and eyes. While I did use more product than what I did with my fingers, I preferred the result (glossier and slightly more "done").

Brush: In my opinion, a dome-shaped buffing brush is the easiest way to apply foundation (that’s not to say it’s my favorite, but if you’re a makeup novice, a brush makes it difficult to mess up). I used Rae Morris #23, and it worked like an absolute dream. There were no obvious lines or marks, only radiant, even skin. Out of the three, this probably felt like the most polished finish.

Body application tips: As if a radiant face wasn’t enough, you can use this formula on your body as well. Because it’s thin, it works well on the chest, décolletage, or as leg makeup, if you feel so inclined. I added a few drops to moisturizer one night before dinner (there was a mini dress involved) and was pleasantly surprised by how much it evened out my skin tone and gave me a subtle sheen. For fuller coverage, try a long, flat buffing brush and really work it in. If you’re wearing light-colored clothing, I’d suggest a little translucent powder to prevent transfer.

The Results: Your skin but better

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Dior's Backstage Face & Body Foundation really is a standout as far as coverage products go. It leaves my skin looking bright and healthy, but never as if I’m wearing a lot of makeup. It wears incredibly well too, staying fresh and luminous (as opposed to shiny) throughout the day. But if you’re particularly prone to midday grease, I’d suggest a sweep of powder across the nose, chin and forehead.

The only thing I’ll mention is that while it is buildable, I didn’t find it pigmented enough to hide breakouts and under-eye circles on its own—you’ll need a concealer for this.

The Value: Good for the brand and quality

At $40, Dior's Backstage Face & Body Foundation is not exactly a budget buy, but considering it triples as a sheer tint, medium coverage foundation, and body makeup makes it seem reasonable. It’s also significantly cheaper than Dior’s other foundation products, probably because it’s geared towards a younger, edgier audience. The thin consistency means a little goes a long way as well, and the 40 shade options mean chances are high you'll find a good match. Overall, I’d say the price is warranted.

Similar Products: You've got options

MAC Cosmetics Face & Body Studio Foundation: This may be an obvious dupe, but this MAC all-over foundation ($33) provides similar coverage for a lower price. They’re both relatively on par in terms of finish, but I would say MAC's is ever so slightly more dewy.

Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation: This Kosas product ($42) boasts a similar texture to Dior's, but is definitely on the more luminous side thanks to a base of nourishing plant oils—a dream if you're looking for a dewy, healthy finish. It’s also a clean formula, so is a great alternative for anyone who considers that of importance.

The Ordinary Coverage Foundation: For natural-looking coverage at a pretty much unbeatable price point, we can’t forget to mention The Ordinary's foundation ($7). The consistency of this product is slightly thinner, but the coverage is somewhat the same: fresh, buildable, and even. We’ll take ten, please and thank you.