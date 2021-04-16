Dior's Addict Lip Maximizer is one of the smoothest glosses I’ve ever put on my lips. The texture isn’t tacky or sticky, and you can feel the tingling sensation of the plumper, which is highly satisfying. I am in love with the finish and formula of this product.

We put Dior's Addict Lip Maximizer plumping gloss to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

If you are anything like me, searching for the best lip gloss has been a lifelong quest that’s yielded some interesting results over the years. There’s so much to take into consideration when shopping for gloss, such as texture, feel, wearability, and of course, how tacky or sticky the formula really is.

Ahead, I tested out Dior's Addict Lip Maximizer plumping gloss to see how it compared to glosses of the past and was incredibly thrilled with the outcome.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Best for: Lips Uses: Glossy, shiny lip looks, plumping lips Potential Allergens: Mineral oil, fragrance, titanium dioxide, silica dimethyl silylate Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $35 About the Brand: With a wide range of product offerings from skincare to luxury fragrances and cosmetics, Dior’s beauty launches are always something to look forward to. Notable best-sellers include Diorshow Mascara, Dior Rouge Blush, and Dior Backstage Face and Body Glow.

About My Skin: Daily makeup wearer

I am a daily makeup wearer, but I usually wear lip balm versus lipsticks or lip glosses when I am working from home or running errands. I always wear foundation, concealer, bronzer and blush, and some highlighter on my cheeks. I usually apply a brow gel and mascara; my makeup look is pretty natural. The texture of lip gloss has been tough for me as I don’t like anything sticky and tend to gravitate towards matte formulas when I’m wearing lipsticks. Brands I wear regularly are Giorgio Armani Beauty, Nars, RMS Beauty, Alima Pure, and Grande Cosmetics.

How to Apply: Easy to apply

This gloss is really easy to apply, all you need to do is unscrew the cap and apply the product all over the lips with the wand.

The Results: No sticky lips

I’ll admit, I was skeptical at first when trying this gloss (and any other glosses to be honest) because the texture usually ends up being sticky or tacky, and I don’t prefer that kind of finish.

To say I was pleasantly surprised with this product is an understatement—I’ve never applied anything softer or more nourishing to my lips that was not an overnight lip mask.

The buttery, cashmere-like finish to the lip maximizer is unlike anything else I’ve found in lip gloss products, and my lips did not flake or peel, which is usually what happens when I reapply glosses through the day. I could feel the plumping technique and tingle for about an hour after each application, and then it wore off. My lips are a full shape, to begin with, so I didn’t notice a huge difference in the shape of them while wearing the gloss, but what I did notice is how they maintained a beautiful sheen for hours and how soft they felt. Just enough color and shine, I was thoroughly pleased with my results from wearing this lip plumper.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: The texture and finish impress

This lip gloss retails for around $35. For a lip product that touts lip-plumping results, the price is not as budget-friendly as other competitors, yet what you’re really getting and paying for with this product is the texture, finish, and longevity that set it apart from most lip glosses you’ll find. If you wear gloss every day and prefer that texture over lipstick, you’ll most certainly get your money's worth with the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: Choices for less

Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss ($25): This high shine finish gloss comes in 8 shades and uses antioxidant-rich cinnamon oil and sodium hyaluronate to yield plumping results.

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper ($29): Packed with pigment, this lip plumping gloss promises to keep lips full-on application and throughout the day.

Stila Plumping Lip Glaze ($24): With Sederma Maxi-Lip plumping as its main ingredient, this lip plumper delivers high shine in the form of a click-pen package that is portable and easy to apply on the go.