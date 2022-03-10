Dieux's Instant Angel Is the Moisturizer I've Been Craving All Winter

Dieux's Instant Angel is a must-try moisturizer. The fragrance-free product is made with clinically-backed ingredients known to moisturize and support your skin's barrier.

We put Dieux's Instant Angel to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

In an industry that can often feel oversaturated, the skincare brand Dieux has managed to cut through the noise. It's no surprise considering the powerhouse team at the helm of the brand— strategist and esthetician Charlotte Palermino, veteran formulator Joyce de Lemos, and brand and community expert Marta Freedman. Their commitment to price transparency and clinically-vetted ingredients has allowed them to cultivate a devoted community that's always eager to support their newest launch.

The brand's first moisturizer, Instant Angel, is the latest highly-anticipated product. The Dieux team wanted to create a rich and silky hydrator, drawing inspiration from beloved French pharmacy creams. "Not only did we want to impart the nostalgic feeling of an apothecary with the packaging, but we also wanted to create a product that restores and protects the skin," de Lemos says.

Considering this moisturizer has been dubbed "your skin barrier's protector," I was ready to slather it all over my face as soon as it arrived. Keep scrolling for my honest review of Dieux's Instant Angel.

Dieux Instant Angel Best for: All skin types Uses: Hydration Active ingredients: 3% Moisture Complex, .5% Dipalmityl Hydroxylproline, 2% Barrier Repair Complex, 4% Phytosterol and Free Fatty Acid complex, and 2% Meadowstolide Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes About the brand: Dieux exists to raise skincare standards, creating efficacious products and accessories. The brand uses packaging that works to do better environmentally and sources vegan ingredients.

About My Skin: Perpetually Parched Skin

I am the poster child for dry skin. From head to toe, I have to coat my skin in intensely rich hydrators to avoid discomfort. My skincare routine is also carefully curated with products focused on boosting hydration. Applying moisturizer is my favorite step as I love watching my skin transform from dull and parched to radiant and quenched.

The Feel: Lightweight and Silky

When I squeezed the product onto my fingers, I immediately noticed how lightweight and creamy it was. I loved how silky and smooth it felt as it glided across my skin. It doesn't dry down sticky or tacky like some moisturizers, and there's no residue left behind post-application. Overall, it offers a pleasant sensorial experience.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: Thoughtfully-Developed Formula

Dieux's approach to ingredients is thorough and thoughtful. The brand only uses actives backed by third-party research. Additionally, every product is made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

Over four months, de Lemos played around with different ingredients and created 24 versions of Instant Angel. "We went with a previous version when it came down to making the final decision, and I'm really glad we did," she says. "The texture is exactly what we were going for."

The resulting formula includes a potent blend focused on hydration and reinforcing the skin barrier Here's what each ingredient does:

3% Moisture Complex: This blend of humectants and moisturizing ingredients—which are found in the skin—provides immediate and long-lasting moisture.

This blend of humectants and moisturizing ingredients—which are found in the skin—provides immediate and long-lasting moisture. .5% Dipalmityl Hydroxylproline: This ingredient is an amino acid shown to help with the appearance of wrinkle depth.

This ingredient is an amino acid shown to help with the appearance of wrinkle depth. 2% Barrier Repair Complex: This mix of Hexapeptide-12, Ceramide NG, and emollients has been shown to help repair age-related skin damage.

This mix of Hexapeptide-12, Ceramide NG, and emollients has been shown to help repair age-related skin damage. 4% Phytosterol and Free Fatty Acid Complex: A plant-derived lipid complex (phospholipids, triglycerides, linoleic acid, and phytosterols) that mimics and reinforces skin's natural lipid layer to help replenish weakened and sensitive skin.

A plant-derived lipid complex (phospholipids, triglycerides, linoleic acid, and phytosterols) that mimics and reinforces skin's natural lipid layer to help replenish weakened and sensitive skin. 2% Meadowstolide: Structurally similar to Ceramide IIIB, this lipid helps to reduce trans epidermal water loss. In turn, it also helps to repair dry, dehydrated skin.

The Results: Bouncy, Dewy, and Hydrated Skin

I massaged a quarter-sized dollop of Instant Angel onto my face and neck. As I applied it, I noticed the product melted right into my skin. I love that this moisturizer is lightweight, but still packs the rich moisture of some of my favorite night creams. My skin is left bouncy, dewy, and thoroughly hydrated every time I use it. Wearing this moisturizer honestly feels like a comforting hug for my skin.

The Value: Worth the Investment

For $45, you get 1.59 fluid ounces of product. Yes, it's a considerable investment for a moisturizer. However, the product is worthwhile due to its clinically-backed ingredients and proven performance. To ensure you get your money's worth, the brand also adds a squeeze key to every order. With this tool, you'll be able to get every drop of moisturizer out of the tube.

If you're curious why this product rings in at $45, you'll be pleased to know pricing information is openly shared on the brand's website. Here's the breakdown of Instant Angel's cost:

Formula, packaging, testing, fill: $8.50

$8.50 Payment processing: $2.68

$2.68 Fulfillment, warehouse, free standard shipping/subsidized expedited shipping: $6.50

$6.50 Fully landed cost: $17.68

$17.68 Markup: 2.55x

Similar Products: You have options

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre: Boasting a light and silky texture, this hydrator easily soaks into your skin and restores moisture levels. Embryolisse's Lait Creme Concentre ($16) is infused with shea butter to boost hydration, repair the lipid barrier, and increase elasticity. It's also formulated with soy proteins to help tone your skin and diminish fine lines.

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream: This rich, nourishing cream is infused with postbiotic restorative ingredients to help protect your skin from external aggressors. Using the Avène Cicalfate + Restorative Protective Cream ($28) will help you maintain proper hydration for optimal skin restoration.

