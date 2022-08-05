DIBS Beauty: Best Products and Brand Review

There's one question all beauty lovers have been asked at least once: "What are your desert island beauty products?" When approached with this question, I usually respond with a short list of staples that are multi-purpose, high-performance, and easy to use. DIBS Beauty is a brand I've been drawn to recently because they create products according to these same pillars. The brand, founded by Courtney Shields and Jeff Lee, offers elevated makeup essentials.

DIBS Beauty Founded: Courtney Shields and Jeff Lee, 2021 Based In: Austin, Texas Pricing: $$ Best Known For: Providing elevated makeup essentials that are multi-purpose, cruelty-free and vegan. Most Popular Product: Status Stick Face and Body Highlighter, Desert Island Duo Blush/Bronzer Stick Fun Fact: DIBS stands for Desert Island Beauty Status. Other Brands You’ll Love: Glossier, Ilia, Milk Makeup

Shields, who is also an influencer and podcast host, launched the brand in 2021. Her desire to create a makeup line stemmed from her inability to find products that were innovative yet non-intimidating. "I was captivated by the idea of having a makeup bag full of all the best products," she says. "I've been a product junkie for as long as I can remember and have tried everything under the sun but kept wishing [the products I had] were a little different in some way. After years of cultivating an engaged following and talking to the people who followed me, I learned I wasn't the only one who wanted an all-encompassing beauty experience."

"People everywhere deserve to feel effortless, confident, and unbothered," Lee adds. "We will always be a brand worthy of throwing in your bag no matter who you are or where you are."

The brand currently offers six types of products—ranging from highlighters to eyeshadow palettes. Shields and Lee are adamant about ensuring their products are inclusive and made with custom, good-for-you formulas. As the website notes, the DIBS Beauty team devotes ample time to testing launches on all skin tones and types. Plus, everything they produce is Leaping Bunny-certified, dermatologist-tested, and allergy-tested.

If you're ready to level up your makeup routine with DIBS Beauty's thoughtfully-developed must-haves, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling for the rundown on the brand's best products.

