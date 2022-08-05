DIBS Beauty: Best Products and Brand Review

There's one question all beauty lovers have been asked at least once: "What are your desert island beauty products?" When approached with this question, I usually respond with a short list of staples that are multi-purpose, high-performance, and easy to use. DIBS Beauty is a brand I've been drawn to recently because they create products according to these same pillars. The brand, founded by Courtney Shields and Jeff Lee, offers elevated makeup essentials.
DIBS Beauty
Founded: Courtney Shields and Jeff Lee, 2021
Based In: Austin, Texas
Pricing: $$
Best Known For: Providing elevated makeup essentials that are multi-purpose, cruelty-free and vegan.
Most Popular Product: Status Stick Face and Body Highlighter, Desert Island Duo Blush/Bronzer Stick
Fun Fact: DIBS stands for Desert Island Beauty Status.
Other Brands You’ll Love: Glossier, Ilia, Milk Makeup
Shields, who is also an influencer and podcast host, launched the brand in 2021. Her desire to create a makeup line stemmed from her inability to find products that were innovative yet non-intimidating. "I was captivated by the idea of having a makeup bag full of all the best products," she says. "I've been a product junkie for as long as I can remember and have tried everything under the sun but kept wishing [the products I had] were a little different in some way. After years of cultivating an engaged following and talking to the people who followed me, I learned I wasn't the only one who wanted an all-encompassing beauty experience."
"People everywhere deserve to feel effortless, confident, and unbothered," Lee adds. "We will always be a brand worthy of throwing in your bag no matter who you are or where you are."
The brand currently offers six types of products—ranging from highlighters to eyeshadow palettes. Shields and Lee are adamant about ensuring their products are inclusive and made with custom, good-for-you formulas. As the website notes, the DIBS Beauty team devotes ample time to testing launches on all skin tones and types. Plus, everything they produce is Leaping Bunny-certified, dermatologist-tested, and allergy-tested.
If you're ready to level up your makeup routine with DIBS Beauty's thoughtfully-developed must-haves, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling for the rundown on the brand's best products.
Status Stick Face and Body Highlighter
The brand's award-winning Status Stick Face and Body Highlighter is a hit for several reasons. Its main draw is that you can use it from head to toe. The oversized stick can easily swipe across your shoulders, legs, or cheeks. However, you can also use your fingers or a brush to apply it to other areas (like your eyes). While each shade is incredibly pigmented and shimmery, the product blends effortlessly and leaves you with a natural sheen.
The Status Stick Face and Body Highlighter is enriched with a superstar lineup of ingredients. Mango seed butter provides nourishing and smoothing benefits. Omega 6 and 9 fatty acids and vitamins (A, C, and E, to be exact) give the product its non-comedogenic, buttery texture. There's also shea butter, avocado oil, and jojoba oil in the formula to boost your skin's moisture levels. Niacinamide rounds out the blend, helping to maintain your skin's moisture barrier and glow.
Desert Island Duo Blush/Bronzer Stick
This multi-purpose stick makes applying blush and bronzer a less daunting task. Available in eight shades, these creamy sticks add vibrant color to your skin. You can use the bronze shade wherever you want a warm, summer glow—like your temples, cheeks, nose, or chin. While the blush is meant for your cheeks, it can easily double as an eyeshadow.
In addition to mango seed butter, omega fatty acids, and vitamins, the Desert Island Duo Blush/Bronzer Stick contains a few other skin-loving ingredients. Sodium hyaluronate helps plump and soften your skin. An antioxidant-rich blend of sunflower seed, rosemary, and castor oil protects you from environmental oxidation, ensuring your skin looks healthy and fresh all day.
The Palm Palette
The brand's Palm Palettes come in two adorably-named colorways (Roses in Hand and Coffee in Hand), with each pan containing six eyeshadow shades. Why just six? The brand wanted to curate the most intentional selection of shades to reduce waste. The palettes include a mix of mattes and shimmers, allowing you to create any desired look. Whether you use your finger or brush to apply the shadows, you'll immediately notice how soft and creamy they are. FYI: they're triple-milled, talc-free, and produced in Italy.
No Pressure Lip Gloss Topper
Your lips will be unbelievably shiny and hydrated after swiping on the No Pressure Lip Gloss Topper. Currently, you can choose between a classic clear or light pink shade. Each one delivers an ultra-fine pearl shimmer and reflective, non-sticky finish. While you can wear this alone, it's meant to be applied on top of the No Pressure Lip Liner.
The formula contains cherry oil, antioxidants, omega-9, and vitamins E and A. The presence of vanilla adds a touch of sweetness—it also helps neutralize free radicals and improve the texture of your lips since it's rich in antioxidants and vitamin B.
No Pressure Lip Liner
The No Pressure Lip Liner is a dream to use—it's super creamy and deposits the perfect amount of pigment. There are six shades to choose from, ranging from a soft rose nude to a deep raspberry. Each one is long-lasting and won't smudge after it's on (we love to see it). Like the Lip Gloss Topper, it's formulated with cherry oil, antioxidants, omega-9, and vitamins E and A.
No Pressure Lip Definer
The No Pressure Lip Definer (which comes in three neutral shades) helps you enhance the fine points of your lip, like your cupid's bow. Of course, the creamy pencil can also be used as a lip liner. You'll find cherry oil, antioxidants, omega-9, and vitamins E and A in the Lip Definer's ingredient list as well.