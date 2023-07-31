8 Diane Keaton Outfits to Copy—From Supersized Skirts to Sleek Suiting

Diane Keaton knows a thing or two about dressing for the cameras. The star has been a mainstay in Hollywood for decades, winning an Oscar for her role in Annie's Room in 1977 and continuing to receive nominations for prestigious awards well into the 2000s.



Throughout her acting career, though, she has never lost her spark when it comes to fashion. In fact, her red carpet looks are better than they have ever been. She continues to hone in on her unique but timeless style, adding sequins and blue leather to her repertoire of classy neutrals and proving the style doesn't have to go away with age.



To celebrate her decades-long career and inspo-worthy styling, we've rounded up some of her most memorable looks in recent years. Scroll on for 8 of her best outfits to recreate for the office, date night, or, literally, whatever you need a cool-girl-chic outfit for.

Big White Dress

Keaton loves black and white…and we love her in it. This outfit, which she wore to a press conference for Poms, was quintessentially Keaton consisting of a poofy white button up dress, the belt that she can’t seem to part with, and a tightfitting black shirt that continued into gloves.



Stripes on Stripes

Keaton rang in the premiere of Book Club: The Next Chapter with some serious style. To waltz the red carpet, she adorned herself in a poofy black and white striped dress, a signature black hat, a large chunky belt, and a turtle neck. If you want to be even more like her, add her go-to black glasses and an all-black mani to seal the deal.

Keaton's Tuxedo

Her most formal of looks, but with a twist. Keaton took the classic tuxedo and made it hers with the addition of a turtle neck dress shirt and her signature top hat. Making it even more here with her tried and true glasses and signature black nails.



Bright Leather Trench

The actress added a little bit of edge this time around when she walked the red carpet for the premiere of 5 Flights Up wearing a cooler-than-cool bright blue leather trench made even more cool with the addition of fishnet leggings, chokers, a cross necklace, and some black pumps.



All-Black Ensemble

Keeping this classic for the premiere of Mack and Rita, Keaton once again wore her tried and true big black hat and kept the dark theme going all the way down to her shoes. Opting for a perfect-fitting turtleneck, poofy black maxi skirt, some Louis Vuitton shoes, and a thick black belt around her waist



Sequin Suiting

So this is what Keaton wears to a party! At the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA, she showed up in the sparkliest of suits with all-over purple sequin. Adding a different black hat than normal with a beret but sticking to her guns with the black nails and signature frames.



Haute Couture Keaton

This is how Keaton does Haute Couture. For Thom Browne’s F/W 2023 Couture show the actress was dressed to the nines in a seersucker-linen suit from the designer. Which, she paired with a wicker hat, matching wicker bag shaped like a dog, and platform loafers.



Classic Keaton

Another classic Keaton 'fit...gingham. Throughout her career, she has regularly sported the timeless pattern, but for the L'Oreal Paris' Ninth Annual Women Of Worth Awards, she outdid herself with a blazer, adding a white button-up underneath, a leather skirt, and wearing tube socks and pumps before it was in vogue.

