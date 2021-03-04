Chrissy Teigen Swears By “DiamondGlow” Facials—And Now, So Do I

You remember when you were younger, and your mom would ask, "If your friends did jump off a bridge, would you?" Well, 30-year-old me considers Chrissy Teigen my friend in my head, and while I’m certain I wouldn’t follow her off a bridge, I am very certain I would follow just about anything else she did. So when Chrissy Teigen got a DiamondGlow facial and said during the treatment, "It’s sucking out all the grossness. I can feel it pulling it out," you better believe I booked one ASAP. Of course, Teigen booked hers with the Dr. Jason Diamond—celebrity facial plastic surgeon and founder of The Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills, CA—and had the facial done from the comfort of her own home. I was able to get mine done at the Shafer Clinic in NYC. In fact, dermatologists around the country perform the resurfacing facial, so it’s accessible no matter where you are. Now, aside from Chrissy Teigen's stamp of approval and the fact that I’m intrigued by the idea it could "suck out all the grossness" from my skin, there are a few more benefits of this treatment.

DiamondGlow promises healthier, smoother, clearer skin with unclogged pores and a more even tone. It also promises an improved appearance of fines lines and wrinkles, dryness, dark spots and discoloration, and overall dull skin. The entire treatment takes about 30 minutes and has zero downtime. Sounds too good to be true, I know. But as a recent convert to the church of DiamondGlow, I can honestly say that this was the pandemic pick-me-up my skin needed.

What Is DiamondGlow?

Before entering the treatment room, I was introduced to Dr. David Shafer, MD, FACS at his posh Fifth Avenue clinic. He and his prestigious staff—some boasting accolades like working on Madonna’s skincare line—were all so welcoming and wore masks, settling any nerves about coming in for an in-office treatment. Graceanne Svendsen was the technician who treated me, and as she prepped my skin, she explained the beauty that is DiamondGlow: "It’s a 3-in-1. You’re getting exfoliation, extraction, while we're infusing skin with serums." She further explains that actual crushed diamonds on the tip of the device they use on your skin, hence the name. Different tip variations are used to customize the treatment to your skin. "That is used in conjunction with the wand that sucks out the dead skin that's kicked up by the diamonds," said Svendsen. The wand also infuses the skin with SkinMedica Pro-Infusion Serums—the "three" in the 3-in-1. There are five serums available that are personalized to your specific skincare concerns: Skin Brightening, Ultra Hydrating, Vitamin C, Pore Clarifying, and SkinMedica’s signature TNS Advanced+.

My Skin Type

I should mention that aside from the occasional menstrual flare-up, my skin behaves usually. During the pandemic, like most, I’ve been showing my skin some extra TLC, but stress and a lower water intake left my skin visibly dehydrated. Large pores, especially in my T-Zone area, are always something I’m dealing with. And dark under-eye circles are even more of a concern than usual when my stress levels are high. Thus, the technician used a combination of SkinMedica’s Pore Clarifying and TNS Advanced+ serums during my treatment.

Why Is DiamondGlow Different?

There are few more things that set DiamondGlow apart from your typical facial. First, the technique. "There's a four to six-count pulse," Svendsen added while she went to town on my pores. "The reason for that is so the skin can absorb all of the serum because if we go too fast, your body won't absorb it, and your skin won't be as volumized as it should. The typical patient has a volumization of up to 70%." Another aspect that makes a DiamondGlow treatment unique is that it includes lymphatic drainage in the neck area and eyes. The benefit of doing the neck is that wrinkles and crepe-y skin are less apparent because they're hydrated and smooth. While this isn’t an issue for me yet, I always like to get ahead of the problem. All of this meant I got to experience an ultra-relaxing face massage that nearly brought me into a deep slumber.

Lymphatic Drainage is a manual massage technique that works on the lymphatic system, stimulating it to work quickly by moving the lymph to the lymph nodes throughout your body, but largely located in your neck, armpits, and groin.

The device was also used on my eye-area skin and lips, as it is the only facial device safe on the lips for plumping and volume. DiamondGlow is FDA approved for acne, too—cystic acne included.

Pricing and Side Effects

For DiamondGlow by itself, it can cost an estimated $150 or $175, depending on the provider. At Shafer Clinic, treatments start at $300. While side effects are rare, they can range from a scratchy, stinging sensation during the treatment and temporary tightness to slight redness or swelling afterward. If you are using any topical skin medication or have a history of allergic reactions, let the office treating you know. Typically, patients walk straight out of the treatment selfie-ready, which was my experience.

My Experience

Byrdie / Jazmine Ortiz

I was looking to refresh my skin, and it was oh-so-satisfying when I was presented with a bottle of a yellowish liquid that had been sucked out from my skin during my treatment. Disgusting, I know, but it is concrete proof that DiamondGlow works. "This is your event facial. This is your weekly facial. This is ultimately corrective if you can do a series. It’s recommended six treatments once every two weeks, then it becomes a corrective facial treatment," said Svendsen. I can’t help but agree, even if the only events I’m headed to these days are via Zoom. I left Shafer Clinic looking dewy (my favorite skin texture). It’s safe to say: In Chrissy, I trust.

Head over to the DiamondGlow website to find a provider near you. The editor received this treatment for free; opinions are all her own.