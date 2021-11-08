Can DiamondGlow Give You Rejuvenated, Even-Looking Skin?

Given the opportunity, probably all of us would opt for glowing, more even-looking skin. And while there’s no shortage of serums, antioxidants, and retinoids that all promise to work towards the glow you're after, when you're looking for more heavy lifting, treatments such as DiamondGlow (formerly SilkPeel) are here to help.

The DiamondGlow name alludes to the treatment method, as Dr. Lawrence Iteld, MD, explains. “The treatment uses a diamond tip to exfoliate off the top layers of the epidermis, and uses a light, vacuum-like suction to also provide a cleanse within the pores, all while pushing treatment serums deeper into the skin than they’re normally able to go,” he says. And the former SilkPeel targets the uppermost layers of skin, where damage is most common, says Dr. Anna Guanche, MD.

Curious on what the treatment could do for you? Ahead, Dr. Iteld and Dr. Guanche give us the lowdown on all things DiamondGlow, including how much it costs (cheaper than expected), how painful it is (apparently not at all), and how long the results last.

Meet the Expert Dr. Lawrence Iteld, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Chicago. In addition to running Iteld Plastic Surgery, he is chief of plastic surgery at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and holds an active hospital appointment at Presence St. Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Anna Guanche, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Bella Skin Institute in Calabasas, California, which focuses on customized treatments that combine science and cosmetic beauty to meet each client's specific needs.

What Is DiamondGlow?

At its core, DiamondGlow (formerly SilkPeel) is an exfoliation procedure that uses a sterile, diamond-tipped handheld device along with a vacuum system to clear pores and remove dead skin cells. In addition, the treatment hydrates the skin and delivers active ingredients deep into pores, as Dr. Guanche explains.



The Benefits of DiamondGlow

DiamondGlow is one of many exfoliation options on the market, so why might you choose it over another treatment or product? For those looking for its specific benefits, this treatment stands out from the pack for several reasons:

Instant gratification with little to no downtime

Smooths skin and exfoliates dead cells

Cleanses pores

Infuses serums deep into skin

Hydrates, brightens dull skin tone, and provides glow

If done as a series, it can minimize fine lines, enlarged pores, and acne/congestion

Ultimately, the goal of a DiamondGlow facial treatment is to improve the appearance of the skin, giving patients plumper, more rejuvenated skin with a healthy glow, Dr. Guanche says.



How to Prepare for Your DiamondGlow Treatment

Dr. Iteld says you’ll want to discontinue the use of additional exfoliants like facial scrubs, AHAs/BHAs, and retinoids for seven days pre and post treatment. Your treatment provider should customize instructions for you, Dr. Guanche says, but in general, you’ll also want to stop any topical acne medications like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or benzoyl peroxide for that 15-day period. When in doubt, ask your treatment provider for their advice on any topical skincare items in your daily regimen.

As with most skincare treatments, you’ll also want to apply sunscreen to the treated area when leaving your house for several days after the procedure, Dr. Guanche adds.



What to Expect During a DiamondGlow Treatment

Your experience may vary, but generally speaking, the 10-to-15-minute DiamondGlow treatment doesn’t sound too difficult to get through. Both our experts agreed that the treatment should absolutely not be painful.

“During the treatment you can expect to feel a mild, scratchy feeling on the skin, along with a mild, vacuum-like suction,” Dr. Iteld says. For those with especially sensitive or reactive skin, he says this can feel slightly irritating, and there may be a slight pinkness to the skin post-treatment. However, it’s certainly not painful and should feel like nothing more than mild discomfort, he explains.

In fact, you may even find SilkPeel comforting—Dr. Guanche says the process feels like a soothing lymphatic massage.



DiamondGlow vs. Other Treatments

According to Dr. Iteld, two other treatments provide similar general benefits and outcomes to DiamondGlow: the Hydrafacial and Dermasweep. Dermasweep uses brush heads to exfoliate, the Hydrafacial uses chemical acids, and DiamondGlow is the only one of the three to use a diamond tip for the exfoliation process. Diamond tip aside, the former SilkPeel is also the only one of the choices that both exfoliates the skin and infuses serums in the same single step, he explains.

Dr. Guanche adds that microdermabrasion is another treatment that’s somewhat similar to DiamondGlow (dermalinfusion). Both treatments remove the upper layer of the skin called the stratum corneum, “however, dermalinfusion (DiamondGlow) uses a controlled vacuum pressure to pull the skin up into a chamber in the handpiece, where it is evenly abraded just as aggressively or as softly as the vacuum pressure set by the skincare professional,” she explains. “This is significant because all other devices rely on the operator to apply the same pressure, at the same speed, consistently over the skin.”



Potential Side Effects of DiamondGlow

After you get a DiamondGlow treatment, potential mild side effects may include bruising, chafing, sensitivity, peeling, or flushing, Dr. Guanche says. “Some patients have experienced edema, pigmentation issues, and uneven correction, though these issues can be minimized by choosing an experienced specialist,” she adds.

Dr. Iteld adds that mild redness, tightness, dryness, and flaking are also possible (though more rare), as are possible pigmentation changes and broken blood vessels.



The Price and Treatment Plan

Like all treatments, the cost of DiamondGlow can range. Dr. Iteld estimates the average price ranges from $175 to $300 per treatment, while Dr. Guanche says it can range from $100 to $200 a treatment.

“Most skincare professionals recommend a series of four to six treatments for best results,” Dr. Guanche advises—however, she notes that even one treatment can refresh the skin. “DiamondGlow is definitely best done in a series of six, where you would do a treatment once a month for six months in a row,” Dr. Iteld adds. “Once you’re at a point where you’re happy with your skin, consider doing a DiamondGlow peel or something similar once at the change of every season for maintenance purposes,” he says.



Aftercare and Results

Again, you’ll want to nix retinoids and acids from your skincare routine for about a week after, as Dr. Guanche notes, as well as remember to load up on SPF for one to two weeks post-treatment, per Dr. Iteld. He also adds that you should avoid direct sun exposure when possible, wear SPF 30 or higher, and remember to reapply every 90 minutes.

“Regardless of the condition being treated, the skin should be smoother, more plump, and hydrated for up to 72 hours following the procedure,” Dr. Guanche says. Overall, the results will last on average about four weeks, according to Dr. Iteld—though, as mentioned earlier, the overall condition of your skin is likely to improve over time with consistent treatments.



Final Takeaways

If you’re looking for a relatively low-cost treatment that results in glowing skin, DiamondGlow is definitely worth your consideration. The low downtime, easy prep and aftercare, and fairly affordable price point make it very much worth your time and money. If you have a big event coming up, you may want to schedule a treatment for a few days before to ensure your skin looks as plump and glowing as possible—and since it costs basically the same as a regular facial, you can also do a test run to see how you’ll react to it.

While there are other exfoliating treatment options out there, DiamondGlow is unique because of its diamond-tip exfoliation and infusion of nourishing ingredients. So if your goal is to slough off dead cells while also walking away with healthier skin overall, this treatment is the way to go.

