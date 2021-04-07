We first became acquainted with Desi Perkins through the makeup and skincare videos she'd upload on YouTube (you've likely stumbled across her warm sultry eye tutorial from 2013). Since then, the Mexican-American mega-influencer has become a helpful source for skincare, lifestyle, and beauty advice for millions.

But that's just scratching the surface of what Perkins has achieved. Last year, she set the industry ablaze with the launch of her self-funded fashion and lifestyle brand, Dezi. The company's first product, chic sunglasses, has quickly become a hit among celebrities and influencers alike. And now Perkins is ready to make a splash in another category—skincare.

The Inspiration

Dezi Skin

Today marks Dezi Skin's launch, a venture born out of Perkins' longstanding passion for skincare. "Skincare has always been a huge topic of conversation in my household," she says. "My family's always telling me to protect my skin and take care of my skin. I don't even want to go into all the remedies they told me to try. Some have worked, and some definitely have not. But skincare has always been something we've talked about." These familial conversations and her personal skincare journey as a Mexican-American woman have naturally helped Perkins develop the product lineup for Dezi Skin.

The Product

Dezi Skin Claro Que C - Vitamin C Glow Serum $65 Shop

The brand is makings its debut with the Claro Que C Vitamin C Glow Serum. Perkins has frequently turned to vitamin C products to help treat dark spots, so it was a no-brainer to create her own. "Hyperpigmentation has always been something I've struggled with as a Mexican woman, and a lot of my audience are people with more melanated skin tones," she tells us. "I know this is an issue that they struggle with as well. So [vitamin C] has always been my tried-and-true product. That's why I wanted to launch with it."

As someone who has tested and tried every buzzy skincare product you can think of, Perkins has a firsthand understanding of the gaps in the market. She's taken this knowledge and applied it to Dezi Skin's products. "What I found is there are the doctor-led brands, which are delivering really effective formulas," Perkins explains. "Then, there are some smaller brands who may focus really heavily on marketing, and the formulas aren't as effective. So, I really wanted to bring a brand to the market that combines both form and function. I wanted something to look beautiful, have a really nice experience when you apply it, and be efficacious."

The Ingredients

Dezi Skin

The Claro Que C Vitamin C Glow Serum nails all three of these elements. It's housed in minimalistic packaging, it's easy to incorporate into your routine, and it's powered by a potent blend of ingredients. The serum's formula is something Perkins takes particular pride in. It contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, an active form of oil-soluble vitamin C that improves collagen synthesis and evens skin tone. High-purity ethyl ascorbic acid is present in the serum for anti-aging and antioxidant effects. The Dezi Skin team conjugated ascorbic acid and glutathione to gold sub-microparticles, which work together to enhance skin penetration. Green plum was also selected as an ingredient to rejuvenate dull skin, reduce redness, and improve skin tone evenness.

In addition to these skin-loving ingredients, the serum is also formulated with a custom blend dubbed Dezi Youth Juice. Specifically, it's an all-natural concoction of Mexican plum fruit, dragon fruit, acai berry, tamarind, mango, soursop, guava, and avocado extracts. "I really wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage and Perkins Produce," Perkins says. "A lot of people don't know we garden and grow a lot of our fruits and vegetables in our backyard. It's something I'm really passionate about. All of these amazing ingredients deliver so many antioxidants, and they're all fruits that I've eaten growing up." The beauty entrepreneur intends to include this signature blend in all of the forthcoming DEZI Skin products.

The Future of Dezi Skin

Perkins had a few teasers to share when asked about what fans can expect next from the skincare brand. "A lot of people will say that I'm known for hydration and glowing skin," she says. "I think that is a clue that later on you can look out for [a product] with a lot of hydration. We have a really good lineup of drops coming out. I want to drop things fairly slowly to not overwhelm people so that they really get a chance to see the difference each product is making in their skin. I'm really excited about the future launches."