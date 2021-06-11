I Tried DevaCurl's DevaFuser on My 4c Hair—Here's What Happened

The DevaCurl Devafuser is a great attachment if you want to minimize frizz and ensure hair dries evenly.

We put the DevaCurl DevaFuser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Learning to style and care for my natural hair has been a journey, and one that I am so happy I decided to take a chance on. There was a point where I thought my kinks and coils were destined for chronic dryness and breakage. But, my visits to a DevaCurl-trained curly stylist changed all of that for me. Their level of knowledge and care helped me embrace the curls that I once thought were 4c, but now realize that they are a mix of all three—4a, 4b, and 4c I think—which is an important distinction.

Because I spend so much of my time trying and sharing new products with readers, I never want to misrepresent my curl type and pattern. The curl system, in my opinion, is flawed, and for that reason, I do my best to try to get my curl representation as correct as I can.

Before my first visit to a DevaCurl salon, I thought diffusers were only for loose waves and the 3-type curls we most often see in ads and shared across social media. But my Deva stylists debunked that myth and showed me how to use a diffuser properly and how important it was to prevent frizz during the drying process because it keeps us from touching our hair as it dries.

Keep reading to see how my at-home experience went on my wash day.

DevaCurl DevaFuser Best for: Wavy to coily hair types Uses: Drying and styling Features: Ceramic ionic core Price: $50 About the Brand: Founded by Lorraine Massey in 1994, Massey opened her first salon in New York City and became renowned for the "Curly Girl Method," a technique used to wash and style curly hair.

About My Hair: 4c, low-porosity hair with highlights

My hair has truly come into its own, and I find it loves when I care for it mindfully. No over-the-top 20-step routine. No constant manipulation because I want my curls to look a certain way. All my coils need is a good wash, a weekly protein treatment, and a deep conditioner followed by a hydrating leave-in layered with a gel. Less is best in the case of my coily curls, and lately, I've been wearing it in cornrows to keep the manipulation at a minimum.

Design: A hand-like, 360-degree design

Unlike most diffusers, the DevaFuser mimics the shape of a hand—its unique shape provides 360-degree airflow to surround curls for faster drying time than most diffusers. Made with heat-resistant materials and a ceramic inner core, the lining helps preserve moisture to reduce frizz and enhance shine.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

How to Use: Just scrunch

The DevaFuser is pretty easy to use. Start by holding it near your roots and work through the length of your hair in a scrunching motion—just like you might with your fingers. Hold for a second, and repeat all over your head.

The Results: Dried my curls with ease

I can't say I didn't reach to touch my hair a few times, but this is definitely a helpful tool that reminds me to let the diffuser do its thing without disrupting my curls and creating frizz.

Testing Insight As someone who has a difficult time keeping my hands off my head as I dry my curls in an attempt to get to my roots, I love this design.

My drying time did take longer than with the use of my Dyson, which this tool isn't compatible with, but I think that the results make this diffuser one I'll use when I'm not in a rush to dry my hair.

I also want to note that there is probably a slight learning curve using this tool. Because I go to a Deva stylist twice a year, I've learned how to properly diffuse my curls—which is why I recommend every curly girl see a curly stylist at least once—so I had no issues with using it.

However, I want to note that DevaCurl, like many curly brands that market a range of hair textures that include coily hair, didn't have one person with my hair type or curlier when I went to look at the diffusers on its website. If a product is designed to work for everyone with wavy to coily hair textures, then it's important to have all of those hair textures represented.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: It makes sense

This tool is priced at $50, which I think is a great value given that I'll use it weekly and that it's effective

Similar Products: You've got cheaper options

SindycurlsMagic Collapsible Silicone Hair Diffuser Attachment ($16): This attachment head is similar to the Devacurl in the sense that it can attach to most blow driers. It has a collapsable design, making it ideal for traveling and storing.

Bed Head Curls in Check Diffuser Hair Dryer ($30): Although this isn't a diffuser attachment head, its sole purpose is to properly blow-dry curls—no need for a separate dryer. This 2-in-1 diffuser and blow dryer uses tourmaline and ceramic technology to tame frizz and leave curls shiny.