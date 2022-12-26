The 56 Best Deals to Shop from Dermstore’s Last Chance Sale Before It’s Too Late

It’s somewhat ironic that some of the best sales come after the biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, but end-of-year deals are always hard to beat. Dermstore’s Last Chance sale is no exception, with the brand having over 500 products discounted up to 50% off—with an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10 until January 31.
You’ll find deals on high-quality skincare, makeup, haircare, and more—with plenty of skin and hair bundle sets on major sale. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself to a gift you didn’t receive over the holidays or to purchase something that’ll align with your New Year beauty goals. Since there are hundreds of products on sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for you to choose from.
Best Skincare Deals
The New Year is the best time to stock up on new skincare products or try out a new routine, and this sale is the perfect opportunity. Many sets are discounted if you’re loyal to a one-brand routine, but there are also plenty of deals on individual face creams, serums, and even skincare tools.
- BeautyStat Universal Moisture Sandwich Bundle, $30 (Originally $60)
- Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum, $49 (Originally $69)
- Grown Alchemist Trio Hand Cream Kit, $50 (Originally $59)
- PCA SKIN Advanced Age Defense Kit, $180 (Originally $241)
- DHC Q10 Mask, $6 (Originally $10)
- Epionce Renewal Lite Facial Lotion, $82 (Originally $102)
- NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device, $112 (Originally $149)
- No7 Youthful Replenishing Facial Oil, $16 (Originally $23)
- FOREO LUNA fofo Facial Brush, $67 (Originally $89)
- Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Fx System, $321 (Originally $455)
- Jade Roller Beauty Yellow Jade Roller PRO, $35 (Originally $50)
- PRAI AGELESS Throat and Decolletage Retinol Night Creme, $11 (Originally $15)
- Alpha-H Vitamin C Serum, $52 (Originally $64)
- ESPA Nourishing Lip Treatment, $34 (Originally $45)
- Glowbiotics MD Probiotic Brightening + Refining Layering Solution, $51 (Originally $72)
- Elemis Cleanse and Hydrate a Magnificent Pro-Collagen Tale Set, $83 (Originally $110)
- Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Acid + Retinol Brightening Solution, $62 (Originally $88)
- Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm, $19 (Originally $25)
- DCL Hydro-Lipid Body Emulsion, $36 (Originally $59)
- Avène Radiance Reveal Routine, $90 (Originally $120)
- Pai Skincare Rosehip Radiance Kit, $35 (Originally $44)
Best Haircare Deals
Luxury haircare brand Christophe Robin has the majority of their products half off or more (wow), but the deals don’t stop there. You’ll find even more discounts on hair masks, scalp massagers, and more.
- Christophe Robin Cleansing Mask with Lemon, $35 (Originally $49)
- Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Holiday Kit, $53 (Originally $60)
- évolis Professional Reverse Shampoo, $20 (Originally $28)
- Dermstore Exclusive Scalp Treatment Kit, $63 (Originally $90)
- Susanne Kaufmann Shower Shampoo, $45 (Originally $60)
- Philip B Shaping Fiber, $28 (Originally $35)
- TEMPTU Airpod Airbrush Root Touch-Up Hair Color, $21 (Originally $35)
- Philip Kingsley Pure Blonde Booster Mask, $66 (Originally $87)
- Christophe Robin Luscious Curl Ritual, $39 (Originally $77)
- Klorane Purifying Mist with Aquatic Mint, $14 (Originally $18)
- R+Co Going Up Thickening Kit, $36 (Originally $48)
- The Rahua Enchanted Island Hair Set, $64 (Originally $80)
- Alterna CAVIAR Moisture Splash Haircare Kit, $59 (Originally $74)
- Christophe Robin Color Fixator Wheat Germ Shampoo, $15 (Originally $38)
- Dr Dennis Gross Root Resilience Hair Protection Kit, $34 (Originally $48)
- The Gift of Scalp Serenity, $39 (Originally $52)
- Living Proof Brilliantly the Best Set, $31 (Originally $39)
Best Makeup Deals
Long beloved brands such as Kevyn Aucoin and Elizabeth Arden have multiple products discounted but don’t sleep on deals from emerging indie brands like ILIA and Wander Beauty. You can choose from vibrant lip colors to splurge-worthy eye palettes. Go wild!
- Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Vanity Palette, $24 (Originally $32)
- ILIA Beauty Holiday Eye Set, $42 (Originally $56)
- By Terry Terryfic Glow Brightening CC Serum Duo, $60 (Originally $79)
- jane iredale Finishing Touches Face Palette, $30 (Originally $39)
- Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Primer, $31 (Originally $44)
- Glo Skin Beauty HD Mineral Foundation Stick, $34 (Originally $48)
- Vapour Beauty Lip Nectar, $14 (Originally $28)
- Wander Beauty Dualist Matte and Illuminating Concealer, $23 (Originally $31)
- RÓEN Kiss My…Liquid Lip Balm Trio, $53 (Originally $70)
- Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Bold Liquid Lipstick, $17 (Originally $23)
- Osmosis +Beauty Blush. $20 (Originally $29)
- Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation, $63 (Originally $79)
- Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Liquid Illuminator, $22 (Originally $32)
Best Fragrance and Candle Deals
Dermstore is known as a destination for quality skincare products, but they also have a vast selection of candles and home fragrances. These are our top picks for classic candles, as well as various diffusers, all on sale now.
- ESPA House Warming Bundle, $142 (Originally $167)
- NEOM Christmas Wish 3 Wick Candle, $40 (Originally $53)
- Cowshed Candle and Diffuser Bundle, $68 (Originally $90)
- NEST New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean Classic, $35 (Originally $46)
- Glasshouse Fragrances Night Before Christmas 250ml Diffuser, $45 (Originally $60)