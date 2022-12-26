The 56 Best Deals to Shop from Dermstore’s Last Chance Sale Before It’s Too Late

It’s somewhat ironic that some of the best sales come after the biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, but end-of-year deals are always hard to beat. Dermstore’s Last Chance sale is no exception, with the brand having over 500 products discounted up to 50% off—with an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10 until January 31.

You’ll find deals on high-quality skincare, makeup, haircare, and more—with plenty of skin and hair bundle sets on major sale. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself to a gift you didn’t receive over the holidays or to purchase something that’ll align with your New Year beauty goals. Since there are hundreds of products on sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for you to choose from.

Best Skincare Deals

The New Year is the best time to stock up on new skincare products or try out a new routine, and this sale is the perfect opportunity. Many sets are discounted if you’re loyal to a one-brand routine, but there are also plenty of deals on individual face creams, serums, and even skincare tools.

Best Haircare Deals

Luxury haircare brand Christophe Robin has the majority of their products half off or more (wow), but the deals don’t stop there. You’ll find even more discounts on hair masks, scalp massagers, and more.

Best Makeup Deals

Long beloved brands such as Kevyn Aucoin and Elizabeth Arden have multiple products discounted but don’t sleep on deals from emerging indie brands like ILIA and Wander Beauty. You can choose from vibrant lip colors to splurge-worthy eye palettes. Go wild!

Best Fragrance and Candle Deals

Dermstore is known as a destination for quality skincare products, but they also have a vast selection of candles and home fragrances. These are our top picks for classic candles, as well as various diffusers, all on sale now.