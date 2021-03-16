Dermatologists vs. Estheticians: We Settle The Debate Once And For All

I squinted hard into the bright spotlight that my dermatologist had suddenly shone onto my face. With hands clasped behind her back, I could sense her moving slowly around me, inspecting the ruin that was my formerly flawless visage—blame a sudden and dramatic change in my skincare regimen—with the bedside manner of an automaton. I wasn’t a patient; I was a specimen.

To cope with this record low in my self-esteem, I mentally transported myself back to my esthetician’s treatment room. I felt her tuck the cozy blankets around me, gently pull my hair back. With kind fingertips and a non-judgmental gaze, she tenderly inspected my skin. Then, offered a hopeful assessment: "Not as bad as I thought. We’ll get your skin back, don’t worry."

Two years later, my skin has (mostly) recovered, but I’ve never forgotten that inglorious clinical experience. Now that the crisis has passed, I’m eternally grateful that my ongoing bout with light acne doesn’t require medical intervention. I’d read stories in The New York Times and Refinery29 in which dermatologists debunk, in fairly arrogant tones, the myths of facials. And yet, I can vouch from many years of personal experience that my skin has only benefitted from being massaged, extracted, oxygenated, and lightly peeled by a caring and capable esthetician.

No one is disputing the hard-earned scientific expertise of top dermatologists, yet the doctors seem to have an easier time debating the mastery of elite estheticians. But for the greater populace—those who aren’t suffering from an acute skin condition or requiring complex invasive maneuvers—leveling the playing field between dermatologists and estheticians may be beneficial, not to mention cost-effective. I’ve always believed that there was a certain amount of overlap in their common scope of skincare and skin health and that estheticians even have a separate command of skin that dermatologists may not. Ahead, several dermatologists and estheticians weigh in on this very subject.

Meet the Expert Macrene Alexiades is a New York City dermatologist and founder of the non-toxic skincare line Macrene Actives.

Athena Hewett is a San Francisco-based esthetician and founder of the organic plant-based skincare studio Monastery.

Amity Murray is an esthetician (formerly of Cap Beauty) and owner of a holistic skincare studio in Brooklyn.

Whitney Bowe is a New York-based dermatologist.

Britta Plug is an esthetician who works at Los Angeles-based holistic beauty brand Wildling.

Sisters Elizabeth Hale and Julie Karen are fellowship-trained dermatologists and founders of the dermatology practice CompleteSkinMD in New York City

Dermatologists and Estheticians Weigh In

"Dermatologists and estheticians have danced around this topic for a long time, but never held it, never faced it head-on," says Macrene Alexiades, a New York City dermatologist responsible for the youthful dewiness of Sienna Miller and Nicky Hilton, and founder of the non-toxic skincare line, Macrene Actives. "It’s a great idea to talk about an esthetician’s domain, if you will. As a medical expert, I look at them as individuals with non-medical training who give esthetic treatments designed to condition the skin, but not really penetrate or create a medical outcome." According to Dr. Alexiades, these superficial regimens may include facial massage, which increases blood flow and has a temporary rejuvenating effect on the skin, and light peels akin to what you’d get over-the-counter.

"I personally believe that violating the skin—and that includes extractions—should stay in the hands of medicine," adds Alexiades. "I’m not trying to be territorial. It’s not like I want to pop pimples all day. It’s because I have observed cases in which people have been over-extracted by estheticians. Unfortunately, a lot of consumers have been trained to believe that it’s OK to break out [after a facial]. I personally ask, ‘Why go through that?’ It actually accumulates acne scars over time. That’s not something you’re going to see in the hands of a dermatologist because we really understand that you can’t do those things to the skin. If estheticians were to get that level of education, they would be dermatologists."

Drawing upon the sharp intuition and sound wisdom cultivated from performing more than 20,000 facials over a 19-year career, San Francisco-based esthetician and founder of the organic plant-based skincare studio Monastery Athena Hewett takes an equally proprietorial stance. "I never feel second rate to a dermatologist," she says. "And I wish they would leave the acne to us."

For mild to moderate acne sufferers for whom traditional doctor-prescribed solutions like retinol, acids, oral antibiotics, Hewett suggests a simple, one-product nighttime regimen: Monastery’s Rose Oil Cleanser made from the essence of Bulgarian rose petals. While derms everywhere are forcing the globe off its axis with their collective shudder at the thought of an oil-based acne solution, Hewett asserts this oil cleanser maintains the skin’s natural pH.

"Problems arise when we constantly try to mess with acidity and alkalinity," says Hewett, who worked with her father-in-law, a chemist, to formulate the line. In case you were wondering, any of the luxury facials at Monastery’s studio in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood includes other dermatologist triggers like steam, professional-grade microcurrent, and, yes, expert extractions.

Esthetician Amity Murray, formerly of Cap Beauty and now the owner of a holistic skincare studio in Brooklyn, also performs extractions during facials but doesn’t believe that they make or break a good treatment. "People get very hung up on extractions," says Murray, whose practice is remarkably manual. She uses no machines whatsoever; no steamer, no hulking microdermabrasion apparatus, no effulgent LED mask. "In my experience, most people think their skin is ten times worse than it actually is. It’s kind of like a dysmorphia." And since facial massage is core to her practice, Murray has a very keen sense of her clients' skin. In fact, her signature facial is called "The Intuitive Hour." Besides a solid 60 minutes of purposeful and softening hand-to-face contact, acquiring a client's history will naturally occur during the treatment. As a result, all sorts of skin ailments, from congestion to dehydration, are recognized and resolved during the facial. Time, it would seem, is one of the biggest advantages that estheticians have over derms.

According to New York-based dermatologist Whitney Bowe, this kind of pacing and presence is required to make a positive "mind-skin connection," which is a frequent topic of her media talks. "Achieving relaxation through meditation, yoga, or any activity in which you’re mindful and focusing on your breath can actually stop emotional or psychological stress from manifesting as physical inflammation," says Bowe referring to conditions like acne, hair loss, and more. But as a busy dermatologist whose patient roster has reached capacity over the last two years, the mind-skin connection is a phenomenon she mostly preaches, without perhaps practicing—at least not with her patients in the historically short span of a doctor’s appointment.

"Whether I recommend a meditation app to a patient or tell them, ‘Hey, why don’t you try yoga?’, it’s going to be a quick conversation,” she says. "It’s not going to be the same as them going to an esthetician for a facial, which is a form of self-care. There are so many incredible benefits to that physical connection with an esthetician, like decreasing stress hormone levels to work against stress-aging."

And even though the doctor admits that "there is sometimes an antagonism between dermatologists and estheticians," she has collaborated with esthetician Britta Plug, who works at Los Angeles-based holistic beauty brand Wildling, to spread the mind-skin gospel.

Chief among the reasons that dermatologists Elizabeth Hale and her sister Julie Karen brought on renowned medical esthetician Jordana Mattioli to work at their New York City dermatology practice CompleteSkinMD, was to provide patients the luxury of time. After all, when it comes to skin—the body’s primary interface with the world—questions, comments, and concerns are naturally rampant, and will likely surpass the doctors’ often short windows for Q&A sessions. "What makes Jordana unique is that she’s worked in tandem with a few doctors in her career, so she’s very well-trained in the science of skin," says Hale. “She’s an adjunct to our practice, someone we work with synergistically." While the doctors and Mattioli have different clientele, their shared constituency will often crush two treatments in one visit. For example, folks will visit Mattioli for an oxygen facial and Hale for Botox—in that order.

Plenty of self-awareness and respect from both doctors and estheticians is likely the fuel for this apparent "synergy." Hale and Karen frequently defer to Mattioli when it comes to skincare lines and ingredients since she’s trained in over 75 brands, and they haven’t. Likewise, Mattoli leaves the laser work, injectables, and surgery to the docs—also a no-brainer.

"I think it’s important to know what you’re capable of, to know your limits," says Mattioli. "That comes with experience, and that goes for doctors and estheticians. There shouldn’t be competition between us because we offer different things to people. We should be working together, not against each other."