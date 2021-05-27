Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant Polishes Skin Like a Dream

Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant is a gentle yet effective exfoliation product suitable for everyday use, even on sensitive skin. It effectively removes dead skin cells, while also reducing and preventing pore blockage.

Exfoliation is the process of removing dead cells from your skin through a physical or chemical process. This essential skincare practice is carried out almost everywhere on the body, often clarifying and relieving skin of common issues. If you haven’t incorporated an exfoliant into your skincare routine, now is the perfect time to do so. Personally, I exfoliate my face most often to assist with evening skin texture, and my leg and bikini area to prevent unwanted ingrown hairs. Generally, facial exfoliation is reserved for 2–3 nights in an optimal skincare routine, considering some exfoliants can be harsh and abrasive.

Fortunately, Dermalogica created the Daily Microfoliant, an exfoliant that is truly gentle enough for daily use. I’ve been using it for about a year and a half, so I’m excited to finally review this stellar product. Continue reading to learn all the juicy details on Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Best for: All skin types, including sensitive skin. Uses: Gentle daily physical and chemical exfoliation for the face. Potential allergens: Citric acid, titanium dioxide Active ingredients: Papain, salicylic acid, rice enzymes Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $59 About the brand: Founded in 1986, Dermalogica is a science-based skincare brand, providing affordable solutions for nearly any skin concern.

About My Skin: Prone to hyperpigmentation

I have combination skin, mostly dry with an oily T-zone. My forehead and nose are susceptible to breakouts thanks to excess oil production, and hormonal acne has stuck with me since puberty. This also leads to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), also referred to as dark marks and skin discoloration, due to excess melanin production. It's only fair to note that while my PIH is caused by acne, it's also due to picking at skin and blemishes; dermatillomania is nothing to underestimate, especially during stressful times.

The Feel: Powder to paste

The Dermalogica Microfoliant is a finely ground, rice-based powder that feels soft to the touch. It features a slightly grainy texture, but when combined with water, the formula turns into a paste and feels comfortable to massage into the skin. The mixture is incredibly soothing when applied to the face.

The Ingredients: Strong yet soothing

Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant works double-duty, providing both chemical and physical exfoliation. The fine rice powder (also called rice enzymes) provides an extremely gentle physical exfoliation to shed dead skin cells without irritating skin. The formula also features two chemical exfoliants, salicylic acid and citric acid, along with phytic acid and papain, which are naturally derived from rice enzymes. Dermalogica packed both alpha- and beta hydroxy acids into this product to not only even the surface of your face with AHAs, but to also cleanse deeper layers within your skin using BHAs. Even with a list of such powerful ingredients, the Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant is still ideal for everyday use to maintain silky-smooth skin.

Rice Enzymes: A gentle exfoliating grain used in Asia since the 16th century to even skin tone.

Salicylic Acid: A beta hydroxy acid used to reduce acne and relieve clogged pores.

Colloidal Oatmeal: A soothing exfoliation grain with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The Results: Smooth, polished skin

To apply Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant, I pour the rice-based powder into my wet hand and mix it to create a paste. After gently working the mixture into my face and, lastly, rinsing it off, my skin immediately appears healthier. Any flaking, peeling patches are removed or drastically improved, and the gunk directly underneath the surface of the skin is expelled. Long-term, this exfoliant keeps my skin smooth and polished, free from incessant whiteheads and clogged pores.

The Value: Worth every penny

The Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant retails for approximately $15 for 0.45 oz., or $59 for 2.6 oz. of product. A $52 refill is also available for the 2.6-oz. reusable bottle; it’s an eco-friendly option that avoids unnecessary single-use plastics! The smaller 0.45 oz. bottle is a great option for first-time buyers uncertain about committing to a full-size product, but die-hard fans of Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant (including myself) are often happy to splurge on the large size because it works so well and lasts a long time.

