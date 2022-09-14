Dermaflash Luxe vs. Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool: Which Is Best?

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Reviewers were impressed by both tools. In our lab tests, Dermaflash took the best overall spot because of its high tech features and results comparable to professional treatments. However, when comparing these devices head-to-head, it was hard to deny the benefits of Stacked Skincare’s tool. Despite being effective, gentle, and sturdy, the Dermaflash Luxe is a bigger financial investment and requires charging, whereas the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool came out on top thanks to its efficacy at a lower price point — and no electricity required.

Our team of editors and testers tried more than 15 dermaplaning tools in our Testing Lab and in the real world. Our most recent test analyzed the differences between the Dermaflash Luxe and Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool — taking into account comfort, ease of use, and performance — to determine the winner. Our testers paid attention to the little things, like whether or not each razor came with a safety cap, as well as bigger details, like how skin felt post-treatment.

When it comes to dermaplaning facial razors, Dermaflash Luxe and Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool are two of the most popular choices. Though they have a lot in common, like sturdy handles and sharp-yet-gentle blades, there are some clear differences. But which one should you choose?

Who It’s For: For someone looking to ditch the professional treatments but not willing to splurge on an actual device, this manual razor is the next best thing. The lightweight design makes it easy to dermaplane at different angles, even on sharp cheekbones, pointy chins, and round foreheads. It comes with a safety blade to prevent nicks, which is especially helpful for beginners.

Who It’s For: If you’re looking for an at-home device to replace pricey professional treatments, it might be worth splurging on this top-shelf gadget. Running on a rechargeable battery, the electric dermaplaning razor calls on patented sonic technology to remove dead skin cells, peach fuzz, and pore-clogging debris, resulting in radiant, smooth skin. Equipped with four single-use replacement blades and a charging dock, it makes sense why the price is a bit steep.

How We Tested

The Byrdie team researched the best dermaplaning tools on the market before selecting 15 to try out ourselves. Each device was carefully assessed in The Lab, our in-house testing facility in Manhattan. Our testers assessed each one based on comfort, ease of use, and performance, before deciding on a rating from one to five. The Dermaflash Luxe and the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool ranked high compared to other options we tested.

What We Considered

Grip

Winner: Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool

Since dermaplaning involves gliding a sharp blade across your face, dermatologist Sandy Skotnicki, M.D., stresses the need for a tool with a good grip. This lessens the chances of the tool slipping, preventing possible nicks or cuts. The Dermaflash Luxe tool is on the thicker side, and although testers found the grip pretty comfortable, it could be more secure. The Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool, on the other hand, mimics a scalpel, making it easy to hold and maneuver across the skin. Because of how similar it is to a medical-grade tool, there’s not a doubt in our minds that it’s easier to hold and, ultimately, has a better grip.

Jessica Juliao

Blades

Winner: It’s a tie!

Blades are just as important as the grip, since, after all, they’re the piece that’s actually on your face. Stainless steel is a favorite of Dr. Skotnicki, who says these types of blades are more hygienic, last longer, and are resistant to rust after being cleaned. Both the Dermaflash Luxe tool and the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool have single-use stainless steel blades that should be swapped out after each use. Both razors come with replacement blades — four and three, respectively — which should be switched out after every use. After that, you’ll have to pick up some additional blades, which are sold separately, but keep the handle to reuse.

Jessica Juliao

Safety Features

Winner: Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool

If you’re taking a blade to the face, it goes without saying that safety should be top of mind. Despite the fact that the Dermaflash Luxe tool has a microfine edge described by the brand to be “designed for precision, comfort, and safety,” it doesn’t actually come with any safety features. Thankfully, the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool has a plastic tip at the top of the blade to prevent users from nicking their skin.



What Our Editors Say “The plastic safety tip on the end of the blade is helpful for beginners. It’s also particularly great in moments when I’m rushing to prevent nicking.”— Avery Stone, Associate Editorial Director

Jessica Juliao

Technology

Winner: Dermaflash Luxe

When it comes to technology, the Dermaflash Luxe can’t be beat — so much so that it took the Best Overall spot among the dermaplaning tools we tested. With its sonic speed and microfine edge, the electric exfoliator takes dermaplaning to a new level. Despite a high price tag, this at-home device essentially replaces professional-grade treatments, so if you often find yourself paying a pro to remove peach fuzz and dead skin from your face, it might just be worth it. If you’re new to dermaplaning, or prefer a more minimalist approach, the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning tool is still a great pick.

Value

Winner: Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool

Less can definitely mean more, especially in the case of dermaplaning tools. Though the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool may seem pricey compared to the economy packs of facial razors, purchasing one is justified when you consider the quality and the value. You can expect effective exfoliation without compromising your skin’s safety and health, without any super fancy bells and whistles that distract you while you have a blade so close to your face. The Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning tool was thoughtfully designed, from a safety tip to a comfortable grip, leaving no detail overlooked. Several of the members of our team have tried it and would recommend it over and over again. If you can afford to spend a little more on a dermaplaning tool, this one is worth the money.

The Dermaflash Luxe tool is a bit more expensive and has a couple of notable drawbacks. It’s really high-tech, which usually piques our testers’ interests, but actually makes it a little more confusing. Testers felt that it was easy to use and delivered fantastic results, but the fact that it needs to be charged turned some away, since dermaplaning can be done without as much fuss. Plus, the price point isn’t ideal when other options can do the job for a lot less. If you’re looking to upgrade an existing dermaplaning routine or want to take the electric razor for a spin, the Dermaflash Luxe is still an excellent choice that will last you a while and provide baby soft skin.

What You Can Expect to Pay

When shopping for a dermaplaning tool, you can expect to pay anywhere from $3 to over $200. When it comes to the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool, complete with changeable blades and a safety tip, we think the price tag is worth it. Most of the dermaplaning tools we tested were between $3 and $100. When determining the right dermaplaning tool for you, you should consider how long you want it to last, how often you’ll use it, and which features mean the most to you.



What is Byrdie Verified?

