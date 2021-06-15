Reviewed: Derma E Scar Gel Is Healing My Mole-Removal Scars

I’m only eight weeks into using Derma E Scar Gel two to three times daily, but am seeing significant progress in two different ways: On one, I see shrinkage and less reddish color, and on the other, I see better texture, though the size hasn’t changed much.

I recently got my hands on Derma E Scar Gel, which is one of the more buzzed-about scar solutions in beauty circles. I had two lingering mole-removal scars on my face, and wanted to expedite their progress (or prevent them from stalling and parking that way altogether).

My doctor warned me that the marks may not heal cleanly. In early December, we lobbed a large one off of my right cheek, and another from the left side of my face, between the eye and ear. And four months into their ever-so-steady healing, I was starting to worry that they may in fact not heal all the way. They had gotten themselves 90 percent of the way there, but sure enough, there is evidence of the removal in their wake (still, slightly less than the growing moles that were forming, so it’s a net win regardless). While she had given me some topical creams to help them along in the first week or two, I decided I needed an extra push all these months into the rebound. Enter Derma E Scar Gel.

The brand’s promise, on the plastic jar: “Kiss scars goodbye. This non-oily gel is proven to significantly improve scar texture, color, and overall appearance for softer, healthier-looking skin.”

Read on for my trial run (twice- or thrice-daily applications), to see if this claim holds true. I’ll cover what makes Derma E a consumer and editorial favorite, along with my progress after four and eight weeks.

Hero ingredients: Vitamin B5 (panthenol), allantoin, allicin

About My Skin: Slow and steady but surefire

Whenever I get a blemish or wound, it typically takes my skin a while to recover—certainly longer than most people. I routinely need a few months to get rid of dark spots following cystic pimples, and previous mole removals (yes, I’ve had a few, as my skin loves a mole moment) take upward of a year to recover. But it does always get there.

The Feel: A goopy, lightweight gel

Adam Hurly

Imagine hair gel but without any stickiness or heft. Derma E Scar Gel goes on light, and absorbs fully if you massage it in. Sometimes I like to apply heavier amounts and let it soak for a bit; it doesn’t absorb as quickly (since I intended for it not to), but it also doesn’t feel occlusive or heavy, especially once it’s absorbed. It’s cool to the touch, too, even though I store it at room temperature.

The Ingredients: Hydrating and smoothing

Panthenol (vitamin B5): An anti-inflammatory humectant that draws moisture into the skin. It can correct skin inconsistencies from deep below the surface.

An anti-inflammatory humectant that draws moisture into the skin. It can correct skin inconsistencies from deep below the surface. Allantoin: Super nourishing and soothing. Allantoin helps soften and separate rough/thick patches of skin.

Super nourishing and soothing. Allantoin helps soften and separate rough/thick patches of skin. Allicin: Aka onion bulb extract. Allicin is antimicrobial, antifungal, and rich in antioxidants. It helps even out skin texture.

The Results: Definite progress

While I knew not to expect an overnight miracle from Derma E Scar Gel, I do notice progress in my scar healing—and that’s reassuring considering I went into this attempt after four months of slow natural healing. There was still a lot of progress to be made.

After four weeks, I can see two different types of results on my two types of scars:

First, on the left side, I can see noticeable shrinkage in the size of the scar. That was a more raised mole to begin with, but a smaller surface area was removed.

Adam Hurly/Design by Cristina Cianci

Then, on the right side of my cheek, I can tell that the texture has improved, though I can’t say for sure if the size of the scar has shrunk. This was a wider mole that wasn’t raised off the skin, and it had a lot of surface area. I’m relieved, though, that the texture is normalizing. (Funny, to remove a dark brown spot only to settle into a light pink one for the next year of recovery.) I'm not sure you can get a sense of the textural change in these photos, but it has definitely smoothed.

Adam Hurly/Design by Cristina Cianci

After eight weeks, the momentum is steady, but it does seem to have stabilized a bit on the right side (which is the left photo below). I think I’m playing a really long game on these ones, and plus, with summer coming, the discoloration in that scar is bound to tan alongside with the skin. It could mean that it takes a bit longer to disappear. I do notice slightly more progress in the past month, particularly on the left side profile (which is the righthand photo below), so I remain optimistic.

Adam Hurly/Design by Cristina Cianci

Overall, I feel promise in my recovery, because previously removed facial moles took a year or more to recover into normal-looking skin. I’ll continue using the product, along with at-home peels and exfoliating serums, as well as deeply penetrating hydrating serums. It all can work to help correct the scar from deep below the skin, and to encourage healthy, normal cellular turnover after the fact.

The Value: Worth it

I think for $20 (or less, on Amazon and some other e-tailers), the value of Derma E Scar Gel is fairly good. That 2-oz. jar goes a long way if you’re only spot-checking a tiny scar. Or, it goes a medium way over larger scars, which is still a great value. Just remember you’re playing a long game here, so it’s not a miracle overnight cream. That might work on a fresh pimple, but not on a deep-seated scar. It’s going to take months of turnover and cellular activity to correct this, but ingredients like those found in Derma-E Scar Gel can juice up your cells for a faster and smoother end result.

