6 Deodorant Alternatives to Keep You Smelling Fresh

03 of 06

Charcoal

Another popular ingredient in skincare, King recommends charcoal as a natural alternative to deodorant. "Charcoal won't block sweat the way that aluminum-based antiperspirants can by blocking eccrine ducts, but it can absorb moisture," making it effective at absorbing underarm wetness, she explains. Plus, "it has antibacterial properties, [meaning] it can also help prevent odor."

To make a charcoal deodorant, add 1/2 teaspoon of activated charcoal powder to 1/4 a cup of base oil, such as coconut.