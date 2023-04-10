Denim Boots Are the New Classic—Here Are 15 Pairs We Love

There’s no such thing as too much denim. the endlessly versatile fabric is the epitome of cool and communicates confidence and effortlessness all at once—and this has been the case for many, many decades. It’s a fabric mainstay for all—a staple in workwear, on stage, and on the runway.

In fact, jeans and an unmarked T-shirt is the pinnacle of a timeless, always-flawless look, and an all-denim outfit is iconic. So why not take things even further and douse yourself in denim from head to heel? When it comes to the tried and true beloved blue, more is more. Below, some of the best denim boots at every price point, to be styled with anything from a skirt or trousers to even more denim.

Larroudé Kate Boot $485.00 Shop

This sleek, ‘90s-inspired stiletto is a perfect denim boot for the uninitiated: The timeless silhouette and midnight blue tone make for an incredibly sophisticated boot that can be paired with a midi pencil skirt and a button down for a work-appropriate look.

Zigi Fabiola $300.00 Shop

For a denim boot that's a touch more unique, these Fabiola boots from Zigi look exactly like a folded over pant leg—right down to the zipper.

Isabel Marant Ririo Denim Knee Boots $1,395.00 Shop

It’s all in the details. These boots are comfortable enough to wear all day thanks to the stability provided by the triangular heel. The subtle folds in the denim mimic those of jeans, making these a great addition to any all-denim look.

Burberry Porthole Detailed Denim Boots $885.00 Shop

The cutout loophole detail sets these sky-high, ‘70s-inspired boots apart. Keep the rest of your outfit simple—think a black mini shift dress—and let these boots take the lead.

Diesel Denim Knee High Boot $357.00 Shop

Sock boots are still having a moment, and this pair by Diesel is perfect for pairing with a mini skirt, with or without tights. We love the understated stitch detailing.

Steve Madden Brittany $112.00 Shop

These are the cargo pants of boots. The slouchy over-the-knee style is functional, as it can hold your credit card, AirPods, and lip gloss. For nights when you're really on the go, these boots can take the place of a handbag.

Jeffrey Campbell By Golly Knee High Denim Western Boot $245.00 Shop

Western boots are a staple, so it's time to level up your next pair. These Jeffrey Campbell boots feature a busted seam and silver hardware on the toe for the perfect pair of shoes to get your yee haw on.

Akira Azalea Wang Izara Over the Knee Boot $129.00 Shop

The embroidered floral detailing on these boots brings a gorgeous bloom of contrast to rugged denim. We’d wear these with a minimalist white dress for a coastal cowgirl look.

Miista Amparo Denim Boots $545.00 Shop

We love the subtle fraying, loose threads, and platform detailing of these Miista boots. They could easily be mistaken for a great vintage find.

Schutz Ashlee Over the Knee Boot $238.00 Shop



Between the ruched denim and daring sky-high heel, these boots make a statement—to say the least.

Paris Texas Holly Embellished Denim Boots $707.00 Shop

These dressy embellished boots are comprised of a dark denim sky that’s punctuated with crystal stars. Wear them with a silky skirt for a sparkling evening.

Sebastian Denim L.A. Boots $419.00 Shop

These tie-detailed boots are perfect for a night out. They’re sexy, beautifully detailed, and made to be the star of any outfit.

Nasty Gal Denim Print Stretch Thigh High Boot $32.00 Shop

These tie-dye denim thigh-highs are unapologetically splashy. Wear them with a simple midi-dress to let them stand out.

Rag & Bone Matrix Boot $315.00 Shop

These dark denim boots are more subdued and classic. We love platforms because they simultaneously give you height while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Style this pair with trousers or a form-fitting dress.

Bettina Vermillon Tiphany $535.00 Shop

We still love a slouchy boot, and these by Bettina Vermillon are basically flawless. Pair these with an all-denim look for the ultimate Y2K Britney moment.