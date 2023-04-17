DedCool's Milk Layering + Enhancer Fragrance Makes Everything Smell Better

If you're a fan of scent layering (or want to get into it), look no further for your next go-to. DedCool's Layering Fragrance "Milk" offers the perfect blend of fresh and musky notes for a stop-you-in-your-tracks smell. Get ready to answer a lot of "omg what are you wearing" questions about this perfume.

One thing’s certain about the beauty industry right now: We’re in the midst of a fragrance boom. With new products going viral on TikTok daily (here’s looking at you, Baccarat Rouge) and sweet scents like vanilla and pistachio coming back in a big way, there’s enough content on #PerfumeTok to keep you busy for the next year if you’re so inclined. Case in point: the continued popularity of scent layering.

It’s a technique that’s been around for ages. Fragrance cocktailing to create your own super-signature scent is an intuitive practice for those of us who are really into smells, and your grandma has probably been doing it for years. But like everything in 2023, what’s old is new again, and scent layering has become an overt trend rather than an under-the-radar technique everyone secretly does without talking about it. But with its newfound status as the It way to wear fragrance come some complicated questions: How do I layer my scents? Is this really the most sustainable beauty practice? And where do I start?

Thankfully, DedCool seems to have the answers. The brand, founded in 2016 by Carina Chaz, is beloved by Gen Z (and the internet in general) for its distinct POV and signature product, DedCool Layering Fragrance “Milk.” It mixes with your own unique body chemistry, creating a scent that smells like a souped-up version of your natural musk. Layering Milk is also the perfect base for scent layering (it’s in the name after all) and will enhance your go-tos without completely changing the scent profile.

Intrigued? I was, too, which is why I put the Byrdie Eco Award winner to the test. Read on for everything you want to know about DedCool’s Layering Fragrance “Milk” and my honest review.

DedCool Layering Fragrance “Milk” Scent Family: Musk Key Notes: Bergamot, white musk, amber Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $90 for 1.7 oz, $625 for 6.8 oz. About the Brand: Founder Carina Chaz created DedCool in 2016 at the age of 21. She began experimenting with packaging, ingredients, and water-free formulations to create a new kind of sustainable perfume brand—the brand doesn’t like the term “clean”—that’s long-lasting and carbon neutral.



About My Skin: Dry

My skin is relatively dry, so fragrances don’t always stick the way I’d like them to. As such, more is more when it comes to spritzing as fragrances dry down and settle more quickly on skin that’s dry rather than sticky. I’m happy to report that, on its own, this fragrance had decent staying power. I’ve tried it on commuting days and work-from-home days, and it stuck around until the evening on both counts. Plus, I swear that this scent, when layered with another of my favorites, helps other fragrances last longer than they would on their own. That being said, this isn’t a heady, all-day-all-night perfume, so be prepared to reapply for your second act if you’ve got a fun dinner or night out planned after a full day.



The Scent: Fresh and clean

As previously stated, this product will smell different on everyone—with even more variance than other scents—so it’s important to try before you buy (more on that later). For me, the scent is clean and familiar with a light musk. It smells like my skin after a quick shower or a batch of fresh laundry: soft, comforting, and familiar. And when layered with my other favorite scents (like Maison Margiela Replica), it mixes beautifully, like every note has been turned up a notch or two. In essence, Layering Milk punches up the scents you already love.



The Value: Smells expensive

At $90 for 1.7 oz, there are definitely cheaper options but few that smell this luxurious. Layering Milk is one of those scents that spur as many “omg, what are you wearing” questions as the expensive stuff. Plus, it plays well with high-end perfumes (trust me; I tried it with the best my vanity has to offer), so you’re really getting a few smells for the price of one.

Oh, and the brand’s “try before you buy” program means you’ll receive a little sample with your first purchase of each scent. So if you’re not into it, you can send it back without even opening the package.

Sustainability: Transparent and water-free

DedCool is committed to sustainability. But the brand is also transparent about its feelings on greenwashing and other vague marketing terms without receipts. Instead, the brand focuses on longer-lasting, water-free fragrances (so we’re all buying less stuff); carbon neutrality; thoughtful formulations; and sustainable packaging.

All the brand’s manufacturing is done in house to reduce energy costs, maintain control over high standards, and provide a level of transparency not often seen in fragrance production. Plus, DedCool uses Terrapass carbon offsets like funding reforestation, wind farms, and other initiatives to neutralize the ecological effects of warehousing. The company’s formulations are vegan, cruelty- and water-free, and biodegradable, meaning they have more plant extracts, last longer on your skin, and break down easily when released into the environment.