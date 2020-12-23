December Beauty Launches: Truly Beauty Introduces Blueberry Kush Body Lotion

Scrolling through your social media timelines, it is easy to feel like the uncertainty and disappointment of 2020 will never end. But during these unsettling times, it's the smallest things bringing joy to our lives. One of these things: beauty launches.

The upcoming holiday season may look a lot different this year, but December is still filled with alluring beauty launches that promise to have us glowing in 2021. Here at Byrdie, we are always enthusiastic about shuffling through upcoming beauty and wellness products to discover our new must-have items.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites which we recommend adding to your wishlist this December.

MasqueBar

MasqueBar

Nothing exudes holiday magic like glitter, and MasqueBar has gotten the memo! Designed to enhance your self-care regime, the new Blue Glitter Peel Off Mask ($4)—infused with Pearl Powder and Algae—not only reduces the appearance of wrinkles for those sleepless nights but also adds some much-needed shimmer to your nighttime routine.

﻿MasqueBar Blue Glitter Peel Off Mask $4 Shop

Farmacy Beauty

Farmacy Beauty

Farmacy Beauty is introducing its new pH-balanced foaming face cleanser Whipped Greens ($28) which cleans pores without stripping the skin of its natural nutrients. Looks like this oil-free cleanser may deserve a space on our vanity!

Farmacy Beauty Whipped Greens $28 Shop

Primarily Pure

Primarily Pure

Primarily Pure recently welcomed the Holiday Tinted Lip Balm ($12) which truly captures the holiday season with a mix of sweet mint and warm vanilla flavors. The combination of cocoa butter and coconut oil leaves lips plump and moisturized.

Primarily Pure Holiday Tinted Lip Balm $12 Shop

Truly Beauty

Truly Beauty

Truly Beauty wants you to feel chill this holiday season. Blueberry Kush Body Lotion ($35) is loaded with antioxidants thanks to the 1k blueberries infused in the hydrating formula which also works as a natural shield against blue light. The vegan solution also includes CBD and vegan collagen to leave skin hydrated, luminous, and overall protected.

Truly Beauty Blueberry Kush Body Lotion $35 Shop

Maybelline

Maybelline

Maybelline’s new setting powder comes in shade brightening banana. The Banana Loose Setting Powder ($10) promises to blur and smooth for perfect all-day wear.

Maybelline Banana Loose Setting Powder $10 Shop

Brow Down Studio

Brown Down Studio

Made to replicate the results of brow lamination, Brow Naturale ($16) is a conditioning and contouring brow wax that gives a full feathery look in the comfort of your own home. The clear matte sculpting formula redefines, shapes, and holds hairs in place better than a gel.

Brow Down Studio Brow Naturale $16 Shop

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics

Although it is not exactly a new launch, news that MAC Cosmetics has chosen to bring back their bestselling Teyana Taylor Vault ($250) was enough to have us delighted. If you are looking to purchase, you may want to move fast. It turns out that the 90’s inspired collaboration, which successfully debuted back in July, will only be available exclusively at Macy’s until the end of the holiday season.

MAC Cosmetics Teyana Taylor Vault $250 Shop

Blossom & Stone

Blossom & Stone

If you’re in need of something to get you excited about self-care, you may want to check out the newly-released Blossom & Stone Gift Set ($75) that contains some of the wellness brand’s most popular items: the rose quartz gua sha tool and hand-bottled CBD oil. As a magical touch, the gift sets are also personally packaged with some of the founder's favorite scents to aid in your morning rituals.

Blossom & Stone Gift Set $75 Shop

Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty seems to know exactly what we want this holiday season—flawless glam that adds a bit of sparkle to our Zoom meetings. Announcing the debut of their Warm Neutrals Palette ($50), the luxe eyeshadows feature a long-lasting, buttery soft formula that has us excited about our upcoming office parties, held virtually of course!

Sigma Beauty WARM NEUTRALS EYESHADOW PALETTE $50 Shop

Glamnetic

Glamnetic

With little to no access to nail salons, finding ways to achieve a stylish at-home manicure has topped our Google search list. In hopes of taking the guesswork out of some-what complicated DIYs, the Glamnetic has created the ultimate press-on nail kit filled with eight different nail styles varying from a semi-transparent to opaque finish. Crafted with the best material, the Trendy Baby Kit ($114) is definitely on our must-have list.

Glamnetic Trendy Baby Kit $114 Shop

KKW Fragrance

KKW Fragrance

Kim Kardashian West never disappoints when introducing new additions to her KKW Fragrance brand. Just in time for the winter months, the successful entrepreneur and overall lifestyle influencer curated a collection of wintery candles to keep our homes warm, cozy, and smelling amazing. The new scents include Frosted Pine ($28), Spice Oud ($28), and Vanilla Cream ($28).

KKW Fragrance Spice Oud $28 Shop

Sienna Naturals

Sienna Naturals

As the harsh winter months approach, Sienna Naturals wants you to rejuvenate your scalp with its new everyday oil. Formulated to prevent dryness without weighing down the hair shaft, The Daily Elixir ($22) seems to be a great way to soften and protect the hair from daily wear and tear.

Sienna Naturals The Daily Elixir $22 Shop

Caress Body Wash

Caress

With the promise of being deliciously aromatic and delightfully moisturizing, you can’t blame us for being excited about the new Caress Charcoal & Pink Lotus Body Wash ($4). Created to help your skin detox while remaining radiant, the body soap honestly has us excited about our daily wash regimen.

Caress Charcoal & Pink Lotus Body Wash $4 Shop

InstaNatural

InstaNaturals

Without knowing it, many of us have experienced the negative effects of blue light exposure, which includes sunlight, LED lights, and digital screens. To combat the beauty effects of spending more time than ever in front of our computers, InstaNatural has launched their Collagen Day Cream ($24) to help visibly firm the skin while smoothing the look of pores and imperfections. Filled with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, we were enlightened to learn that the brand also included Detoskin™, a clinically-proven peony extract that supports healthy collagen while preventing the negative effects of the harmful light.

InstaNatural Collagen Day Cream $24 Shop

CLE Cosmetics

CLE Cosmetics

Protect yourself from the damaging effects of UV rays, pollution, and other environmental stressors with CLE Cosmetics’ new Serumide ($68). Containing 4% ceramide concentrate, along with amino acids, this silky serum is formulated to deliver deep moisture.

CLE Cosmetics Serumide $68 Shop

French Royal Skincare

French Royal Skincare

French Royal Jelly ($209) may be just what your skin is craving this winter. Rich with vitamins to fight the signs of aging skin and antioxidants to deeply hydrate and rebuild collagen, this multifaceted skin care treatment is just what you need for the cold months ahead. Did we mention that the tightening gel is fragrance-free? We love an overnight facial treatment that keeps it simple.

French Royal Skincare Royal Jelly $209 Shop

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty is getting us mistletoe-ready with the introduction of its new Gloss Bomb Lip Cream ($19). With colors handpicked by Rihanna herself, the shimmer-free lip gloss promises to leave your pout looking fuller and extremely kissable.

Speaking of Rihanna, for those who want to get their hands on the singer’s famous skincare brand, you’ll be excited to know that Fenty Skin will be shoppable at Sephora starting December 26th.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Cream $19 Shop

e.l.f Cosmetics

e.l.f Cosmetics

With the New Year coming is a new opportunity to step up your lash and brow game. e.l.f Cosmetics just dropped a Lash & Brow Serum ($8) that for the affordable price tag doesn't compromise on quality ingredients. The serum uses antioxidants and amino acids to create a fuller, thicker appearance of eyelashes and brows. Sold!

e.l.f Cosmetics Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum $8 Shop

Kinship

Kinship

For those with beginner skincare needs, get ready to immerse yourself in a sustainable beauty collection designed by self-proclaimed skincare junkie Hyram Yarbro. Introducing Sea the Good Set ($59), a limited-edition skincare set designed in collaboration with sustainable beauty brand, Kinship.

FYI: If you purchase the 3-piece set, $5 of the proceeds will be donated to Lonely Whale, a non-profit devoted to removing plastic from the sea.

Kinship Sea The Good Set $59 Shop

Nudeskin by Nudestix

Nudeskin by Nudestix

Nudeskin by Nudestix is changing the way we remove our makeup with the launch of their new Vegan Bamboo Cleansing Cloths ($30). Designed with sustainable bamboo eco-fibers, the extract-infused face wipes cleanse, and moisturizes skin, while removing makeup with just a quick swipe.

As an added bonus, the wipes are also completely biodegradable!

Nudeskin by Nudestix Bamboo Cleansing Cloths $30 Shop

Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe

We no longer have to wonder how Korean makeup artists successfully leave their clients with supple skin. In case you haven’t heard, Glow Recipe has just expanded their best-selling Watermelon Collection with Watermelon Glow Dew Drops ($34). Inspired by the professionals, the niacinamide-infused highlighting serum—donned skincare + makeup hybrid—promises sweet results when it comes to the skin trend.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Dew Drops $34 Shop

ColourPop Cosmetics

ColourPop Cosmetics

ColourPop Cosmetics recently partnered with lifestyle brand Sanrio to create an exclusive beauty collection just in time for the holidays. In celebration of Sanrio’s 60th anniversary, the festive collection features adorable characters from the brand, including global icon Hello Kitty.

Snow Much Fun Palette ($16), Snow Cute Glitter Gel Kit ($20), and Snow Angels Eye and Cheek Set ($40) are some of our favorites!

ColourPop Cosmetics Snow Much Fun Palett $16 Shop

Shhhowercap

Shhhowercap

Worried about ruining your freshly styled hair? Shhhowercap ($43) is not just waterproof, it’s hydrophobic. We must admit, we were sold on the product's ability to repel water, however, we were definitely speechless when we learned that the chic shower cap is also soundproof. Mindblown!

Shhhowercap The Flourish $43 Shop

Yellow Beauty

Yellow Beauty

If you’re looking for a cleanser that’s gentle enough to use every day, consider trying Golden Hour Face Wash ($35) by Yellow Beauty. The skincare collection, rooted in the centuries-old tradition of Ayurveda, recently dropped its water-based cleanser that hydrates, soothes, and refreshes without irritating the skin’s sensitive pH-balance.

Yellow Beauty Golden Hour Face Wash $35 Shop

Dashing Divas

Dashing Divas

Press-on nails are a thing again thanks to the pandemic. Meeting the growing demand for fabulous nails at home, Dashing Divas recently dropped their Future Fantasy collection, which is out of this world—figuratively, of course.

Promising to last up to 7 days without damaging the nail bed, the glue-less press-on nails are waterproof, chip-resistant, and easy to apply for a quick mani. We love the new styles: Cosmic Cloud Long Nails ($9), Shock Wave Medium Nails ($9), and Solar Sunset Short Nails ($9).

Dashing Divas Cosmic Cloud Long Nails $9 Shop

Bawdy Beauty

Bawdy Beauty

Bawdy Beauty wants you to experience the power of self-touch. Originally known for its butt masks, the clean beauty brand is expanding its horizon with the release of the new BAWDY Wash ($30). We love that the eco-conscious body wash is water-activated and formulated with seaweed to nourish your skin. Don’t even get us started on the delicate blend of summer florals that promises to invigorate your senses during the remainder of the winter.

Bawdy Beauty The Bawdy Wash $30 Shop

Jump Skincare

Jump Skincare

Experience breakouts or flare-ups after your workout? Not to worry, Dr. Steven Hacker has the solution for that. Scientifically designed for those that take their fitness and skincare seriously, Jump Skincare has launched a series of high-quality products to prevent exercise-induced acne, chafing, and premature aging.

Just in time for the holidays, the Women’s Skincare Kit ($45) includes all the brand's must-haves: exfoliating cleanser, mineral toner, hydrating serum, and cool down cream.

Jump Skincare Women's Skincare Kit $45 Shop

Snif

Snif

Due to safety concerns, hitting the perfume counter while shopping at your favorite department store probably will never be the same. Thanks to Snif, you can get a whiff of your next perfume from the comfort of your very own beauty counter at home.

Let us explain: Snif Kits ($50-$150) offer a try-before-you-buy fragrance experience that provides you with 3 full-size fragrances and matching samples. This allows you to try the scents for a week. After your free trial, pick your favorite scent and pay for the one you keep!

Snif Bundle Kits $50-$150 Shop

1day Beauty

1day Beauty

Searching for that extra dewy look? 1day Beauty has got you covered with their new Skin Dew ($30). Promising lasting hydration, the golden-colored formula—a powerful mix of aloe vera, jojoba oil, and shea butter— is just what you need to achieve seriously eye-catching results before makeup application.

1day Beauty Skin Dew $30 Shop

Love, Indus

Love, Indus

Inspired by India’s minerals and botanicals, Love, Indus recently launched its premier collection Amrutini ($285). The luxe skincare line focuses on intense nourishment, rebuilding your skin’s strength, and reducing the appearance of fine lines. Precious Potion Vital Cream ($110), True Brew Transforming Serum ($120), and Overnight Oasis Luminosity Dewdrops ($135) are a few standouts from the new collection.

Love, Indus Amrutini $285 Shop

GOGO Skincare

GOGO Skincare

Say, what? Carmen Electra just launched an easy to use, three-step skincare system that was inspired by her everyday skincare regimen. With promises that skin could look as healthy and radiant as the famous model and actress, don't wait to get your hands on GOGO Skincare ($150). The collection features products that are paraben, sulfate, gluten, and cruelty-free.

GOGO Skincare Skincare System $150 Shop

Beauty Sphere

Liza Lash

This month marks the launch of Beauty Sphere ($39-$44), the world’s first skincare cleansing orb effective enough to remove makeup, dirt, and oil. Created by famous YouTuber, Liza Lash the mysterious globe not only flawlessly cleanses your skin, but leaves you glowing thanks to its unique design featuring 14K gold flakes.

Liza Lash Beauty Sphere $44 Shop

Deco Miami

Deco Miami

Caring for your cuticles should definitely be a part of your self-care routine. Consider gifting yourself Deco Miami’s new Cuticle Oil Gift Set ($25) that takes the guesswork out of nourishing your nails. The secret is in their bestselling cuticle oils filled with vitamins and organic oils.

Deco Miami Cuticle Oil Gift Set $25 Shop

Suki Skincare

Suki Skincare

Say goodbye to dry and flaky skin with Suki Skincare’s body scrub, designed to offer deep exfoliation and hydration. Created with high-quality natural sugars and calendula oil—a natural oil extracted from marigold flowers— the brand’s new Exfoliating Body Scrub ($47) aims to leave skin silky smooth after each use.

Suki Skincare EXFOLIATING BODY SCRUB $47 Shop

Glam Body

Glam Body

The smell of peppermint is enough to leave anyone with the feeling of holiday cheer. Just in time for the winter months, Glam Body has released its Peppermint Body Scrub ($18) that not only leaves you smelling like a snack after you exfoliate, but keeps you looking like one too. Vitamin E oil is the star moisturizing ingredient here.

Glam Body Peppermint Coffee Scrub $18 Shop

Insert Name Here

Insert Name Here

We couldn’t help but rejoice when we learned that INH and the Care Bears collaborated to create a collection of semi-permanent hair colors just in time for the New Year. Retailing for $18 per color, the vibrant colors of Funshine Bear (yellow), Wish Bear (mint green), and Share Bear (lavender) are sure to leave onlookers in love with your colorful tresses. If you’re feeling more adventurous, you can also purchase the Care Bear Color Vault ($72), which contains all five colors of the line!

Insert Name Here Funshine Bear $18 Shop

Lord Jones

Lord Jones

With colder months creeping upon us, it is important to stay vigilant about hydration—especially when it comes to your lips. To make caring for your pout easier this winter, Lord Jones just dropped their new CBD Lip Balm. It's perfectly infused with extra virgin olive oil, shea butter, and grapefruit oil to keep your pucker perfectly nourished. Yup, achieving kissable lips just became a tad bit easier.