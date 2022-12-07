The Fashion Launches That Should Be On Your Radar This December

It's about time to start indulging in the retail therapy that is the winter closet reset. With that comes brand-new puffers, layers, and brand collabs galore. December has been no stranger to crossovers amongst your favorite brands in the name of gifting—and this year, unlikely pairs like Shutz and Bala, Tower 28 and Yam, and Suite By Jennifer and essie kept us on our toes with their unique collaborations.

These collabs go beyond gimmicks, and are more like collectables, with most of them limited in quantity—meaning you have to act fast before they're gone. Don't stress, we rounded up all the fashion launches you need to know about this month.

Read on for the best fashion launches of December 2022.

Farm Rio

Farm Rio Pink Cashew Ski Jumpsuit $615.00 Shop

The tropics meet the slopes with FARM Rio's recent skiwear collection. Known for their punchy prints and elevated silhouettes, the brand launched a line of vibrant fruity and botanical motifs across ski pants, puffers, and jumpsuits. If you want to turn heads and keep warm this winter, look no further. Farm Rio's bringing a much-needed dose of maximalism to your next holiday ski trip.

Shutz x Bala

Shutz x Bala Maryana Crocodile-Embossed Leather Boo $238.00 Shop

The collaboration we didn't know we needed. Shutz and Bala teamed up to release a limited-edition footwear collection. The two brands wanted to come together to create a playful line that spoke to self-expression. The collaboration injects color into the cult-favorite Keefa High Sandal and Maryana Boot with Bala's signature colorways: sand, blush, sage, sea, and heather. What better way to step out to your holiday office party than with a pastel boot or platform sandal?

Tower28 x Yam

Tower28 x Yam Pearl Drop Earrings $48.00 Shop

Beauty brand Tower 28 teamed up with handcrafted jewelry brand Yam for the perfect giftable this holiday season. These brands came together in a celebration of diversity, sustainability, and design. The Pearl Wave Drop Earrings ($48) feature a 14K gold plated Tower 28 signature wave logo, with sustainably sourced vintage pearls. Act fast if you (or someone you know) can appreciate a unique set of pearls this holiday season, as this limited-edition drop only has 200 pairs available. Get them before they're gone!

Suite By Jennifer x Essie

Suite By Jennifer x Essie Head To Toe Mistletoe Quick Escape Coat $425.00 Shop

Suite By Jennifer and Essie came together for the perfect holiday collection with a twist no one would have expected. Suite By Jennifer reimagined their iconic Quick Escape Coat based on Essie's Wrapped in Luxury winter polish collection. The line of polishes consists of six shades corresponding to a holiday cape, covered in uniquely patterned bows, tinsel, sweet treats, martini glasses, and more.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Star Wars Small Backpack $110.00 Shop

Calling all Star Wars lovers—Vera Bradley just released their Mandalorian collection. The Yoda-covered capsule includes a wide range of Vera Bradley products, including duffle bags, wristlets, backpacks, blankets, totes, and more. If you are looking for gifts for the Star Wars fanatic in your life, this is a collection worth checking out. But even if you aren't into Star Wars, some of the collection's prints, such as the cozy Textured Fleece design, are something that anyone could appreciate.

Cou Cou Intimates

Cou Cou Intimates The Baby Tee $55.00 Shop

Bring a touch of coquette style to your winter wardrobe with Cou Cou Intimates's latest launch. The small brand is environmentally conscious, and focuses on nostalgic yet elevated intimates. Cou Cou's recent drop includes 100% organic cotton baby tees alongside a matching pointelle briefs in either black and white, for the perfect mix-and-matchable set for chilly days ahead.

Canada Goose x Reformation

Canada Goose x Reformation Lorita Puffer $1,150.00 Shop

Gear up for the cold with Canada Goose x Reformation's outerwear collaboration. The launch celebrates the brand's styles, heritage, and innovations in sustainability. A first-of-its-kind for each brand, the line consists of vibrant colors and whimsical prints, so you can look cute while staying warm. The collection was crafted using recycled and plant-based fibers, and responsibly-sourced down. The brands are hoping that the heritage of this line can be passed down through generations, and even allows for customization with a "Loved By" label on the interior lining.





