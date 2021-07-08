15 of David Beckham's All-Time Best Hairstyles

05 of 15

Straight Back

GETTY IMAGES

So you may not be a professional stylist with the perfect technique of flicking your wrist as you hold a small round brush in one hand and a loud, heavy blowdryer in the other. No sweat—thanks to small barrel hot brushes, you can put this user-friendly tool to work and get a look very similar to the one Beckham has here.

This volumized straight-back style is great for anyone with hair that's mid-length to long on top. Over direct your blowdryer brush, lifting up and away in the shape of a large circle, and finish off by raking through the hair with a little bit of matte pomade that's been rubbed between your hands. Rub your palms along the sides of your hair too, right above the ears, to give a tight finish that accentuates the work you did up top.