15 Date-Night Makeup Looks That Are Beyond Stunning

Softly Sculpted

Softly sculpted cheekbones, radiant skin, and a touch of winged eyeliner are a lovely way to do your makeup for date night, especially if you're dressing up for the occasion and want your makeup to look chic and polished. We love the subtle lip color and brushed-up eyebrows.

If you want to get your skin glowing before applying your makeup, there are a few things you can to do ensure you are radiant through the evening. First, apply a lifting sheet mask, like this one here from Babor, and follow up with a generous slather of face oil, like this Rejuvenating Face + Neck Oil from House of Gro, before moving onto foundation. Prepping with the right products really takes your makeup (and skin) to the next level.