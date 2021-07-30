15 Date-Night Makeup Looks That Are Beyond Stunning

Whether you're meeting someone for the first time, or you've been planning date nights with that special someone for years, creating makeup looks for the occasion is always a fun way to feel your best and express yourself on date night. While wearing makeup that makes you feel good and confident is the best beauty tip we could offer, there are a few ways you can totally amp up your makeup look for date night that will make the occasion memorable. Bold lips, colorful shadows, highlighted cheekbones—these are all ways to flaunt your beauty on your next night out, or in. Ahead, we've compiled a list of 15 date-night makeup looks to try. Spoiler alert: There really are no rules.
Softly Sculpted
Softly sculpted cheekbones, radiant skin, and a touch of winged eyeliner are a lovely way to do your makeup for date night, especially if you're dressing up for the occasion and want your makeup to look chic and polished. We love the subtle lip color and brushed-up eyebrows.
If you want to get your skin glowing before applying your makeup, there are a few things you can to do ensure you are radiant through the evening. First, apply a lifting sheet mask, like this one here from Babor, and follow up with a generous slather of face oil, like this Rejuvenating Face + Neck Oil from House of Gro, before moving onto foundation. Prepping with the right products really takes your makeup (and skin) to the next level.
Pop of Pink
There are no rules around date-night makeup, which is why wearing a bold lip is at the top of the list for ways you can express yourself. This pop of pink is an enticing color that brightens skin and looks lovely during any season. Apply a few coats of mascara and a sheer blush to the apples of the cheeks to finish the look.
Touch of Green
Take a chance for date night by wearing a bold eyeliner or shadow that stands out from the rest. This neon green abstract eyeliner paired with a contrasting shadow and glossy, sheen lips is the ideal way to rock color if that's what you're into. The more abstract the better—have fun with creating your preferred lines and shapes. For a touch of green, try this liquid eyeshadow from ShadowSense—you can use it to add subtle touches or bold accents.
Make It Metallic
Smoky, metallic eyeshadow is one way to make a statement on date night. We love the contrast between the shadow textures and how the metallic finish glistens in all kinds of light. Whether you have a daytime adventure or candlelight dinner planned, one thing is for certain, your makeup will look flawless.
Diamonds Are for Everyone
Add some sparkle to your next date-night makeup look, literally. Adding press-on gems to your lids can take your makeup look to the next level and cause quite a lasting impression. The soft shadow, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips give the gems all the center of attention—besides you, of course.
It's the Glow for Us
The softness of glowing skin paired with a subtle, smoky eye is ideal for date night (or any night, for that matter). The colors of the shadow, lips, and blush blend beautifully to create a romantic makeup look that very might well be your favorite date-night makeup look on rotation.
All the Color
Wear as many colorful eyeshadows as you want for your next date—the contrast between these tones is ideal when wanting to amp up your lids. Whether you want to wear two eyeshadow tones or five, it doesn't matter how many colors you wear as long as you're feeling yourself.
’90s Supermodel Inspo
The matte eyeshadow, nude lips, and matte skin give us a total ’90s supermodel makeup throwback and we are loving it. This date-night makeup is the perfect example of how trends of the past can stay current. Since nude tones are not one size fits all, finding the right shades for your skin tone, no matter what those look like, is the best practice when re-creating this makeup look. Want to make sure your complexion stays matte all night? Set your makeup with Flower Beauty's Jet Set Invisible Powder Spray ($14) to help control oil and shine.
Romantic Rose
Monochromatic rose hues on the eyes, cheeks, and lips give way for exceptional date-night makeup inspo. Highlighted cheekbones and perfectly arched brows complement this romantic makeup look, giving it everything it needs to shine.
Cool in Chrome
Want to experiment with something different? Why not try a chromatic wash of color on the lids. This might very well be what you need for your next date-night inspiration, as the blue and purple tones work effortlessly together to add just the right amount of pop.
Very Violet
A smoky eye with a violet metallic finish takes on a new color twist that is suitable for any special date night you might have planned. Blending the shadow on the top and bottom of the eyes while pairing it with a soft berry-toned lipstick is the perfect start to re-creating this look.
Wings That Cut
If you want to come on strong, why not do it with your makeup? These sharp wings on the eyes might just cut right to the important stuff on date night. Soft, natural lips and lids with a touch of gloss on each create an ethereal balance.
Cranberry Crease
Cranberry-colored shadow and eyeliner offer a twist on the occasional pink. This makeup look is suitable for any date, anywhere, when paired with fluffy brows, sculpted skin, and nude lips. For the eyeshadow, check out this pink palette from Persona Cosmetics to help re-create this look.
Keep It Natural
Fresh skin and petal pink lips are surely an excellent combo, especially when you want to keep your makeup natural for date night. The skin has a nice glow to it, and all of the tones work together nicely for a makeup look you can wear on repeat whenever you want.
Blushed-Up Beauty
There's no shortage of color on the cheeks here, and we can't get over how this look glistens. A healthy dose of blush, glossed-up lips, and lots of mascara create a winning combination on any date you might be anticipating. For a seamless application of blush, start with your preferred shade and blend it softly on the apples of the cheeks, using a brush like this one from Anisa Beauty and slowly adding color as you go until you've reached your desired pigment. Cream blushes are a great texture for this technique: These vitamin-infused blushes from Tata Harper offer a nice color payoff and are easy to blend.