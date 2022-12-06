20 Dark Green Nail Polish Ideas Trending for Winter

Just like wardrobe staples shift for the coldest months of the year, so do manicures. When it comes to manicures that are picture-perfect for winter, darker hues tend to be the star of the show. Instead of reaching for your go-to bottle of navy, plum, oxblood, or slate polish, though, why not try dark green this season for something fresh and perfectly timely?

Whether you hadn't considered the shade before or simply need more inspo, we're here to show you just how pretty dark green nail polish can be. From classic French manicures to abstract swirls and animal prints, ahead you'll find over a dozen dark green nail art ideas to try this winter. Have fun trying to pick just one to recreate.