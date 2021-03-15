5 Important Dangers of Tattoos That Everyone Should Know

01 of 05

Allergic Reaction

Something that many people don’t think about when getting a tattoo is that it’s completely possible to be allergic to your new ink.

“Allergic reactions to tattoo pigments are rare, but more commonly occur with colored pigment as opposed to black pigment,” says Zeichner.

Tattoo allergies are triggered by pigment ingredients like dyes or metallic substances, particularly in red ink. Your body can register these materials as foreign invaders and attempt to reject them in an immune response. To be safe, talk to your tattoo artist about the inks they use and do your research to ensure that the ingredients are generally safe and work for your body.

If you have a mild allergic reaction, you may experience rashes or bumps, skin flaking, swelling, scaly skin, redness, irritation, and itching. However, a more severe one may cause hard, bumpy tissue, a fever, intense itching or burning, and oozing pus. While you may make it out of the aftercare period without seeing any of these symptoms, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re in the clear. “The allergic reaction can even occur years later after you get a tattoo,” says Green.