Danessa Myricks' New Skin Tint Is the Most Lightweight, Hydrating One I've Tried

By
Janiah McKelton
Janiah McKelton: Contributing Writer for Byrdie
Janiah McKelton
With a desire to merge her writing and beauty interests, Janiah McKelton launched her freelance beauty writing career in 2022. Byrdie is among the first beauty publications she's contributed to.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 09/06/23 08:30AM
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.
4.9

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint

danessa myricks skin tint

janiah mckelton

What We Like

  • Available in 16 flexible shades

  • Skincare-infused formula

  • Feels lightweight and hydrating

What We Don't Like

  • Need to apply a few layers to conceal blemishes

  • Slightly pricy

Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint is the perfect addition to my makeup routine. It delivers a radiant, skin-like finish and feels incredibly hydrating on my skin.

View On Sephora View On Danessamyricksbeauty.com
4.9

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint

danessa myricks skin tint

janiah mckelton

View On Sephora View On Danessamyricksbeauty.com
In This Article

We put the Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Sometimes, it's nice to take a breather from wearing full-coverage foundations. When I want to wear a natural, no-makeup makeup look, I reach for a skin tint. They're easy to apply, super lightweight, and leave my skin with a stunning finish.  

Over time, I've given many different skin tints a go. However, Danessa Myricks Beauty's newly launched Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint is the latest to catch my curious eye. It's highly rated, and TikTok users can't stop raving about it. Once it arrived at my doorstep, I immediately put it to the test to see if it was worth the hype. Ahead, read my full review of the Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint.

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint

Best for: All skin types

Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen peptides, ceramides, cactus extract, and vegan squalane

Cruelty-Free?: Yes

Price: $36

About the brand: Danessa Myricks Beauty was founded on the principle that race, gender, age, and personal style should not limit anyone from experimenting with makeup and discovering their signature look. Their high-performing products give makeup artists and consumers the freedom to play outside the box.

About My Skin: Sensitive and moderately dry 

When it comes to trying new products, I am usually quite cautious. My skin is sensitive, and it's sometimes difficult to know when makeup or skincare will irritate it. Along with sensitivity, my skin is on the drier side. That's why I like to use products that deliver a balanced amount of moisture to my skin. Since the Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint formula targets dryness, I was excited to see how it would work with my skin type.

The Ingredients: A skin-soothing concotion 

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint

Janiah Mckelton

I love that this skin tint is loaded with skin-soothing ingredients. Hyaluronic acid and cactus extract help hydrate and lock in moisture. Vegan collagen peptides are also present in the formula, helping to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. You'll also find vegan squalane (to nourish and moisturize), ceramides (to strengthen the skin barrier), and sheer pigments (to help balance skin tone) on the ingredient list.

How to Apply: Squeeze, swirl, tap, and blend

According to the brand, applying the Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint only requires four steps. Squeeze a quarter-sized amount of product from the bottle and swirl it onto your finger or foundation brush. Next, tap the product onto your skin and blend it out. It's suggested to apply the product to the center of your face or wherever you have the most unevenness first, but because my skin has blemish spots, I evenly spread it all over my face. 

The Results: Radiant, hydrated skin 

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint before and after

Janiah McKelton / Byrdie

After applying a moisturizer, I like to apply the Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint all over. The skin tint is so lightweight that I forgot I was wearing it. My skin underneath felt super supple and hydrated, like I had only applied a moisturizer instead of a skin tint. To me, this product truly stands out because of its skincare qualities—it helps make my skin barrier feel protected and locks moisture into my skin.

I also appreciate how blendable this formula is. My only complaint was that I needed to apply a few layers of the skin tint to conceal blemishes completely. As far as longevity, I found that the skin tint looked good all day and melted into my skin even more as time passed (which was pretty satisfying).

The Value: Worth every penny

Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint is a bit on the pricier side, retailing at $36. However, you have to take several factors into account. For the price, you’re getting 1.58 fluid ounces of skin tint, so it'll last you a while. Plus, the formula is infused with so many nourishing ingredients and delivers beautiful results.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15: Available in 18 shades, this skin tint is formulated with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and cactus extract. The Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15 ($46) retails for ten dollars more than the Danessa Myricks skin tint, but it also offers a little more product, containing 1.69 fluid ounces.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint: Rihanna's buzzy skin tint is available in 25 shades. The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($35) offers buildable light-to-medium coverage. The formula is powered by a HydraBlend complex and is guaranteed to resist humidity and sweat.

Final Verdict

Danessa Myricks' Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint is a must-try product. The easy-to-use formula is incredibly nourishing, thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and cactus extract. Plus, it provides natural, radiant coverage that lasts all day. If you have dry, sensitive skin, you'll definitely love this tint.

Danessa Myricks Just Launched a Colorful Cheek and Lip Balm—And We Tried It

Specs

  • Product Name Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint
  • Product Brand Danessa Myricks Beauty
  • Price $36.00
  • Weight 1.58 oz.
  • Ingredients Water/Aqua/Eau, Glycerin, Isododecane, Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Squalane, Xylitylglucoside, Anhydroxylitol, Sr-Hydrozoan Polypeptide-1, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ceramide Np, Phytosterols, Cactus (Opuntia Dillenii) Extract, Xylitol, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Saccharide Isomerate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Coco Caprylate/Caprate, Glycerin Stearate, Betaine, Magnesium Sulfate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Pentylene Glycol, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Butylene Glycol, Phosphatidylcholine, Hydroxyacetophenone, Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate, Cetyl Peg/Ppg-10/1 Dimethicone, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Aluminum Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, (+/-): Bismuth Oxychloride (Ci 77163), Titanium Dioxide (77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499).

Related Stories