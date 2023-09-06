Danessa Myricks' New Skin Tint Is the Most Lightweight, Hydrating One I've Tried

Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint is the perfect addition to my makeup routine. It delivers a radiant, skin-like finish and feels incredibly hydrating on my skin.

We put the Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Sometimes, it's nice to take a breather from wearing full-coverage foundations. When I want to wear a natural, no-makeup makeup look, I reach for a skin tint. They're easy to apply, super lightweight, and leave my skin with a stunning finish.

Over time, I've given many different skin tints a go. However, Danessa Myricks Beauty's newly launched Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint is the latest to catch my curious eye. It's highly rated, and TikTok users can't stop raving about it. Once it arrived at my doorstep, I immediately put it to the test to see if it was worth the hype. Ahead, read my full review of the Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint.

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint Best for: All skin types Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen peptides, ceramides, cactus extract, and vegan squalane Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $36 About the brand: Danessa Myricks Beauty was founded on the principle that race, gender, age, and personal style should not limit anyone from experimenting with makeup and discovering their signature look. Their high-performing products give makeup artists and consumers the freedom to play outside the box.

About My Skin: Sensitive and moderately dry

When it comes to trying new products, I am usually quite cautious. My skin is sensitive, and it's sometimes difficult to know when makeup or skincare will irritate it. Along with sensitivity, my skin is on the drier side. That's why I like to use products that deliver a balanced amount of moisture to my skin. Since the Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint formula targets dryness, I was excited to see how it would work with my skin type.



The Ingredients: A skin-soothing concotion

Janiah Mckelton

I love that this skin tint is loaded with skin-soothing ingredients. Hyaluronic acid and cactus extract help hydrate and lock in moisture. Vegan collagen peptides are also present in the formula, helping to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. You'll also find vegan squalane (to nourish and moisturize), ceramides (to strengthen the skin barrier), and sheer pigments (to help balance skin tone) on the ingredient list.



How to Apply: Squeeze, swirl, tap, and blend

According to the brand, applying the Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint only requires four steps. Squeeze a quarter-sized amount of product from the bottle and swirl it onto your finger or foundation brush. Next, tap the product onto your skin and blend it out. It's suggested to apply the product to the center of your face or wherever you have the most unevenness first, but because my skin has blemish spots, I evenly spread it all over my face.



The Results: Radiant, hydrated skin

Janiah McKelton / Byrdie

After applying a moisturizer, I like to apply the Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint all over. The skin tint is so lightweight that I forgot I was wearing it. My skin underneath felt super supple and hydrated, like I had only applied a moisturizer instead of a skin tint. To me, this product truly stands out because of its skincare qualities—it helps make my skin barrier feel protected and locks moisture into my skin.

I also appreciate how blendable this formula is. My only complaint was that I needed to apply a few layers of the skin tint to conceal blemishes completely. As far as longevity, I found that the skin tint looked good all day and melted into my skin even more as time passed (which was pretty satisfying).

The Value: Worth every penny

Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint is a bit on the pricier side, retailing at $36. However, you have to take several factors into account. For the price, you’re getting 1.58 fluid ounces of skin tint, so it'll last you a while. Plus, the formula is infused with so many nourishing ingredients and delivers beautiful results.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15: Available in 18 shades, this skin tint is formulated with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and cactus extract. The Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15 ($46) retails for ten dollars more than the Danessa Myricks skin tint, but it also offers a little more product, containing 1.69 fluid ounces.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint: Rihanna's buzzy skin tint is available in 25 shades. The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($35) offers buildable light-to-medium coverage. The formula is powered by a HydraBlend complex and is guaranteed to resist humidity and sweat.

